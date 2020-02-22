This Week in EG Real Estate: $1.4 Million Showpiece

by | Feb 21, 2020 | Real Estate

This Week in EG Real Estate: $1.4 Million Showpiece

Above: 22 Spencer Avenue, Cowesett.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 2/21/20, 5 p.m. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change.

Here’s what’s happening this week, from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS 

(click in blue-highlighted address for details)

0 South Road, Residential, $59,900. 

36 Friendly Road, Cape Cod, Other, 4 bed, 3 full bath, $319,936. 

88 Grand View Drive, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 full bath, $459,900. 

130 South Road, One Level, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $499,900. 

140 South Road, One Level, 2 bed, 3 full bath, $550,000. 

124 Maplewood Drive, Ranch, 5 bed, 4 full bath, $589,000. 

145 Tillinghast Road

145 Tillinghast Road, Cape Cod, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $689,000. 

40 Westfield Drive, Colonial, Contemporary, Other, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 2 half bath, $770,000. 

10 Squirrel Lane, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $809,900. 

30 Chief Botelho Court, Colonial, 5 bed, 4 full bath, 2 half bath, $924,900. 

5 McPartland Way, Colonial, 5 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $1,200,000. 

*22 Spencer Avenue, Victorian, 5 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $1,395,000.

SOLDS

*4646 Post Road, Unit#3, High Rise, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $105,000. 

*4646 Post Road, Unit#5, High Rise, 2 bed,1 full bath, $165,000. 

37 Ridge Road, Ranch, 3 bed,1 full bath, $259,000. 

*56 Ideal Court, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $317,500. 

280 South Pierce Road, Cape Cod, 3 bed,1 full bath, 1 half bath, $359,900. 

42 Castle Street, Other, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $405,000.

UPCOMING OPEN HOUSES

Click here for the full list.

468

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.