The Debut of “Robin Recommends” with Robin Kall

- The Matchmaker’s Gift by Lynda Cohen Loigman – For fans of historical fiction and NYC charm, this book is irresistible.
- The Frederick Sisters Are Living The Dream by Jeannie Zusy – This debut novel is both funny and touching, a winning combination.
- Smells Like Tween Spirit by Laurie Gelman – This is the fourth book in the Class Mom series and I hope Laurie Gelman keeps this series going for many more. This is another fun, smart, and thoughtful novel by the woman who was “fired” from her class mom duties IRL (in real life)… and will be in town on October 18!
- A Place In The World by Frances Mayes – From the woman who heavily influenced travel to Tuscany (Under The Tuscan Sun), comes her latest memoir all about “home.”
- Normal Family: On Truth, Love and How I Met My 35 Siblings by Chrysta Bilton- Put some more water in the soup and set a “few” more seats at the table. Family is coming!
- All Signs Point To Paris by Natasha Sizlo- How far would you go to meet the person you are meant to be with? Paris is always a good idea.
The Buzz on Business: Congratulations to Chuck Hinman
Do you have an update you’d like to see included here regarding an 02818 business? Whether it’s...
0 Comments