The Debut of “Robin Recommends” with Robin Kall

by | Oct 7, 2022

Welcome to the first edition of “Robin Recommends” where I’ll be sharing a few of my favorite books with you each month. For this inaugural piece, I’m including three memoirs and three novels, all of which I read over the summer. I’m always happy to share book suggestions so please feel free to get in touch at [email protected]
  1. The Matchmaker’s Gift by Lynda Cohen Loigman – For fans of historical fiction and NYC charm, this book is irresistible.
  2. The Frederick Sisters Are Living The Dream by Jeannie Zusy – This debut novel is both funny and touching, a winning combination.
  3. Smells Like Tween Spirit by Laurie Gelman – This is the fourth book in the Class Mom series and I hope Laurie Gelman keeps this series going for many more. This is another fun, smart, and thoughtful novel by the woman who was “fired” from her class mom duties IRL (in real life)… and will be in town on October 18!
  4. A Place In The World by Frances Mayes – From the woman who heavily influenced travel to Tuscany (Under The Tuscan Sun), comes her latest memoir all about “home.”
  5. Normal Family: On Truth, Love and How I Met My 35 Siblings by Chrysta Bilton- Put some more water in the soup and set a “few” more seats at the table. Family is coming!
  6. All Signs Point To Paris by Natasha Sizlo- How far would you go to meet the person you are meant to be with? Paris is always a good idea.
About the author:
Robin Kall is a literary influencer, who over the past two decades has built a devoted and passionate following both in her local Rhode Island, online, and wherever there are readers. In addition to her talk show, Robin has hosted countless “can’t miss” author events including her annual “Summer With Robin,” “Evening With Authors” and the more recently minted “Biggest Book Club, Smallest State.” Robin is a graduate of Binghamton University and lives in East Greenwich with her husband and their corgi, Benny. Follow Robin on twitter, instagram, and on Facebook.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RELATED STORIES

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 