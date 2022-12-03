The Buzz on Business: Events Aplenty This Weekend

Do you have an update you’d like to see included here regarding an 02818 business? Whether it’s small or big news, we’d like to hear from you! Share the buzz: [email protected].

Holiday Market

She+ Me Collective is hosting a Mini Holiday Market Saturday, December 3, at the Varnum Armory (6 Main St.) in EG from Noon until 6:00 pm. She + Me Collective was started by two EG residents, Amanda Rubin and Tiffany, after realizing a need for an EG venue to showcase sustainable female artists and a way to support local women in the creative space. Participating in this month’s market will be the following 11 female artisans and businesses: Susan Troy Cloth, Mystic Soluna, Savannah the Medium, Botanic pvd, Luna Raphael, Spill the Tea, Martha Russo, Two Gals Cocktails, Aucoin, Anemone Flora Bar, and La Belle Peche.

Book Expo

Frenchtown Elementary’s treasured Physical Education teacher since 1993, Chris Carr, will be featured at the 10th Annual Rhode Island Author Expo at the Crowne Plaza Ballroom in Warwick on Saturday, December 3, from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Carr is author to “Mother Daze, Tales from an Imperfect Playground” and is both author and illustrator of “Corwin and Friends: We Can Do It.” Corwin, features life lessons taught by a floppy-eared bunny and underscores the importance of teamwork, fair play, cooperation and kindness.

Fundraiser

Orangetheory, a science-backed group workout organization. will be hosting the first “Caring for the Caregivers” fundraising workout class on Dec. 3 at its EG Orangetheory location (1200 Quaker Lane, Warwick), in partnership with

Sponsors of the Future (SoF), a non-profit organization that creates programming for neurodivergent communities. This event will help create life-skill educational programs for the local RI-based neurodivergent community with the first hour focusing on a fitness course and the last half-hour for giveaways provided by SoF and its sponsors. Pre-registration and tickets are required for all participants. Complete information is HERE.

Because neurodivergent workers face unemployment rates as high as 80%, higher than any other disability, according to Michael Bernick for Harvard Business Review earlier this year, life skill programs are crucial for the neurodivergent community to support themselves and gain independence. “Orangetheory is proud to be part of this campaign to benefit local communities. [We are] committed to encouraging, facilitating, and upholding an environment centered on diversity, equity, and inclusion. This will be a great event for everyone to attend with a strong mission in mind,” said Brittney Scott, Studio Manager & Head Coach at Orangetheory in EG.