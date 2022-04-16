The Buzz on Business: A New Real Estate Office

Do you have an update you’d like to see included here regarding your 02818 business? Small or big, we’d like to hear from you! Share the buzz: [email protected].

RI real estate professionals Emilio DiSpirito IV and Joseph Fazio have announced the launch of their new venture, Engel & Völkers East Greenwich at 247 Main Street, the storefront once occupied by Palmieri’s Bakery. Formerly known as The DiSpirito Team, DiSpirito and Fazio will now do business as part of Engel & Völkers, a luxury international real estate brand. With the launch, DiSpirito says he looks to fill a void in the area luxury market, offering buyers, sellers, and agents a fresh approach to the real estate experience.

East Greenwich News was one of 275 nonprofit newsrooms that leveraged nearly $4.8 million in matching gifts and goal-based bonuses from the NewsMatch program to raise $46 million from audiences and supporters nationwide during the final two months of 2021. EG News raised over $41,500 in critical operating support with a mix of NewsMatch 1:1 matching funds for individual local donor contributions (thank you!), a Knight Foundation local match bonus, a Google News Initiative new donor bonus, and our Community Matching Fund donors. EG News was eligible for NewsMatch as a member of Institute for Nonprofit News, a national organization that sets standards for editorial independence, financial transparency and a commitment to fact-based news coverage.