TBSI-EG Edition: LAX, Field Hockey, Soccer, Rowing, Track & XC

Above: Griffen O’Neil plays lacrosse at Dartmouth. Photo: Dartmouth Athletics

If you have a player, son, daughter, niece, nephew, grandson or granddaughter or cousin doing something athletically, making their mark, doing more on the field or court, please inform me at [email protected]. I can not promise everyone will get in but if they are doing something newsworthy, they will be in The Brooker Sports Initiative-EG Edition.

Lacrosse

HELENA DUNWOODY is at the University of New Haven, the 19th ranked team in D2 Women’s Lacrosse. As a freshman on the team she has scored three goals and had one assist in three games as a center midfielder. In the classroom, Dunwoody carries a 3.9 GPA, which is Dean’s List caliber. New Haven plays in the D2 Northeast 10 Conference.

Former EGHS LAX Co-Captain GRIFFIN MEACHAM is at Bryant University and made the Bulldog’s competitive Club Lacrosse team as a freshman. The Black & Gold play other club lacrosse teams in New England and the Northeast and the play is at a highly competitive level.

Field Hockey

MILA NAVARRO, a freshman at Butler University (Ind.), has appeared in four games with three turnovers and one assist.

FIONA BAXTER, a freshman Nursing major at Rhode Island College, is a member of the Anchorwomen’s Lacrosse team and has registered 3 turnovers and 5 ground balls in five games so far this spring.

At Muhlenberg ELIZABETH LOISELLE has been on the pitch since 2021. Her first year she appeared in 6 games. In 2022 she appeared in 5 registering her first college point versus Delaware Valley. In 2023 she was on the field for 8 games and this year has appeared in all three games as of this writing. Loiselle was also named a Centennial Conference All Academic Award winner for 2022-23.

SPENCER HALLAGAN, also at Muhlenberg for the Mules, played 5 games in 2022 with 4 goals and 4 ground balls. In 2023 he appeared in four games and this year has been in four with one goal and one assist. He is also a Centennial Conference All Academic Honor Roll designee.

EG is represented on the Union College LAX roster by MATT MCKENZIE, a 5-10 175 lb mid-fielder. Last year the Economics major played in 5 games registering 1 goal and one turnover. So far this year there have been no stats recorded but we will try to check back with Union’s lacrosse program.

Last but least, and fittingly so, playing baggataway (look it up) at Dartmouth (formerly the Indians, now Big Green) is GRIFFIN O’NEIL, who attended EG schools ’til the 9th grade before moving on to the prep ranks. The defenseman played all 13 games in 2022 and recorded 11 ground balls and 5 turnovers. Last year he had 19 ground balls and 10 turnovers while appearing in all 12 games, starting 8 of them.

Hockey

St. Anselm’s sophomore JACK DEVINE was named a Northeast 10 Rookie of the Week in 2022-23 and an NE10 Academic Honor Roll selectee. So far in the 2023-24 season he has registered one goal and one assist in two games.

RYAN KING, a senior forward plays hockey at Stonehill University in Massachusetts. In 2022 he had 3 goals and 2 power play goals along with 4 assists. In 10 games the next year he had one goal and one assist. So far this year in 13 games he has one goal. Overall he has appeared in 44 games for the Skyhawks with five goals, five assists and a game-winning goal.

At Middlebury College in Vermont, JAKE HOROHO is a senior goalie for the ice hockey team. He has been a 3-year All Academic Conference winner and a 2-year All American Scholar. In 66 games he has registered 3,672 minutes giving up 165 goals but with a low 2.75 goals against average and 1,646 saves for .909 percent.

BRADY BERARD is playing hockey at Providence College. In 2023 he played in 34 games with one goal and two assists. He earned a Hockey East Rookie of the Week on 3/13 of that campaign.

MIA SHENANGA is a member of the Harvard University Club Hockey team, which plays in the Independent Women’s College Hockey League against other competitive hockey clubs in New England and the Northeast.

Soccer

IZZY GELZHEIZER, a freshman at RPI, has appeared in 10 games for the soccer team at the upstate New York school. We will be expecting to hear more from her over the next couple of years.

A sophomore at St. Anselm’s is soccer player ADDIE BIRKETT. She appeared in 18 games as a freshman, starting 12. She had one goal and one assist and a game-winning goal against LeMoyne. Last fall she appeared in 8 games and was named Northeast Player of the Week for her stellar play on 9/5.

Rowing

Down South in Tigertown, MADDIE KAVANAUGH is on the rowing team for the Orange and Purple Clemson Tigers. Only a sophomore she has helped her boat to a second and a third place finish in two regattas at different rowing meets.

Cross-Country / Track & Field

RYLEE SHUNNEY, who was a four time All Stater in cross country and won the 800 meters in the Rhode Island State Track Championships for East Greenwich High School, is a member of the University of Massachusetts cross country and track teams.

NICK MARTIN is on the track and cross-country teams at URI. He placed 6th in the New England Championships with a 25:39 time and was named an A-10 Conference All Rookie designee after posting a good score at the A-10 title meet. He also ran a 25:61.1 at the Battle of Beantown Meet.

JESSIE MARTIN is at the University of New England and runs the distance races for the Nor’Easters. At the D3 Eastern Women’s Championships she was the third runner for her team crossing the finish line in 24:07. At the Commonwealth Coast Championships she again was her team’s third runner with a 24:52 and in the Suffolk Invitational she was UNE’s fourth finisher in 25:57.

Bruce Mastracchio, who runs the Brooker Sports Initiative single handedly, is especially enthusiastic about East Greenwich athletes. You can reach him at [email protected].