Tape Art at Cole Makes Walls Talk

Above: Ocean Life by Cole Middle School student Savannah Hepel.
Students at Cole Middle School have been creating temporary tape art installations on the walls of the school for year. While waiting around for a School Committee meeting to start Tuesday, I got a chance to tour this year’s efforts. So darn much fun! Thanks, Cole MS.
Here are a few examples (if names are spelled incorrectly, apologies and let us know! Leave a comment or email [email protected]):
Trash Panda by Neve Bodoff
Fazbear Entertainment by Ellis Brody & Colton DeFusco
Dwayne Haskins by Xavier Cileli & Jeremy Dru
Unfortunately, we didn’t get the name and artist for this one – if you happen to know those, leave a comment or email [email protected]
Peter the Peacock by Michael Marano & Christian Pachin
Satine by Molly Benjamin
The Mystery Zebra by Jennifer Estable
The Simpsons by Colin Auvil, Danie DesMaris, Icey Langer-Wright & Jaedon Pardee
