Tape Art at Cole Makes Walls Talk

Above: Ocean Life by Cole Middle School student Savannah Hepel.

Students at Cole Middle School have been creating temporary tape art installations on the walls of the school for year. While waiting around for a School Committee meeting to start Tuesday, I got a chance to tour this year’s efforts. So darn much fun! Thanks, Cole MS.

Here are a few examples (if names are spelled incorrectly, apologies and let us know! Leave a comment or email [email protected]):