Tape Art at Cole Makes Walls Talk

by | May 3, 2022

Above: Ocean Life by Cole Middle School student Savannah Hepel.

Students at Cole Middle School have been creating temporary tape art installations on the walls of the school for year. While waiting around for a School Committee meeting to start Tuesday, I got a chance to tour this year’s efforts. So darn much fun! Thanks, Cole MS.

Here are a few examples (if names are spelled incorrectly, apologies and let us know! Leave a comment or email [email protected]):

Trash Panda by Neve Bodoff

Fazbear Entertainment by Ellis Brody & Colton DeFusco

Dwayne Haskins by Xavier Cileli & Jeremy Dru

Unfortunately, we didn’t get the name and artist for this one – if you happen to know those, leave a comment or email [email protected]

Peter the Peacock by Michael Marano & Christian Pachin

Satine by Molly Benjamin

The Mystery Zebra by Jennifer Estable

The Simpsons by Colin Auvil, Danie DesMaris, Icey Langer-Wright & Jaedon Pardee

 

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RELATED STORIES

Return of The Spoon Game

Return of The Spoon Game

Apr 28, 2022

Above: 2022 Spoon Game Champion Max Reed. Photo courtesy of The Spectrum Recap of the EGHS...

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 