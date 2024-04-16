Baseball: Avengers Best Oakers, 7-6

Above: Alex Tullo makes the corner for the double play. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

The only thing that could have made this Saturday (4/13) baseball game better would have been if … ok, maybe two things: the weather, and if this had been a league game.

The Coventry Oakers came to EG to play some ball, and the Avengers were up to the task. The boys of EG won this one 7 to 6 but the game came down to one swing of the bat.

The weather was cloudy, windy and a little drizzly from time to time. You could say the same for the start of the game.

The Oakers came out swinging, scoring three runs in the first inning. At the end of the fourth, the score was 4 to 1 Oakers.

The bats came alive in the fifth and the men in maroon pecked away at the score. At the top bottom of the seventh, the score was seven to six for the Oakers.

Then, with two outs and men on first and third, EG’s Anders Nelson came up and hit a sharp liner between first and short, driving in the winning run. The team mobbed him after he stepped on first and an old-fashioned pig pile ensued.

It wasn’t pretty, and EG had to use four pitchers to get the job done, but it was a well-deserved win for coach William O’Connell and his staff.

In league play, EG plays Chariho Wednesday at home; they beat Burrillville 11-2 Monday.

Chuck Nadeau is the EG News sports photographer. For more pictures of this and other games, visit Chuck’s MaxPreps gallery site HERE.