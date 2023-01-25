Support Special Olympic Super Plunge: Eat at Finn’s Feb. 10

Above: Adam Scott with EG athletes Matt Carosotto and Charlie Kolb during the 2022 Super Plunge. Submitted photo

The Special Olympics RI Super Plunge is a 24-hour, 24-plunge fundraiser in late March and for the second year in a row, EG’s own Adam Scott has been one of the proud (crazy?) plungers. Scott, a teacher at the high school, got involved with the plunge through his involvement with Unified Sports, where students with intellectual disabilities and typical students play on teams together. (Cole Middle School and EGHS have several Unified teams, including basketball, volleyball (state champs two years running!), cross country and swimming.)

This year, for her senior project, EGHS senior Rylee Shunney is hosting a dinner at Finn’s Harborside to raise money for the plunge – 20 percent of every meal sold the night of Feb. 10 will be donated to the plunge.

“I was especially drawn to Special Olympics for my senior project because of how powerful sports have been in my life,” said Shunney, an all-state runner who will continue her running career at UMass.

“The SUPER PLUNGE is an effort to increase both awareness and fundraising for the Special Olympics Rhode Island. It’s a new spin on a traditional plunge, where a team of individuals plunge into near-freezing water once EVERY HOUR for a 24-hour period. 24 hours, 24 plunges, full submersion, no excuses, no backing out!” – from the SORI website

“I think it is so important for everyone to have equal opportunity to get involved in sports and have that community be a part of their lives. It is extremely rewarding to be able to get involved in such a meaningful program.”

She learned about the Super Plunge from Scott, who she’s known for years. “I admire his dedication to this program. I have really watched him give a lot of his time to Special Olympics over the years and I was honored to be able to be a part of it in any way.”

The Super Plunge starts Saturday, March 25, and goes into Sunday, March 26. Find out more information HERE. The dinner at Finn’s takes place Friday, Feb. 10, from 4 to 11 p.m. There will be raffles that night as well.