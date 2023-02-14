Students Look to Raise $50K to Fight Cancer

Above: Aliya Land, Ella Integlia and Kendall Liesching. Submitted photo

EG high school seniors are raising the money in honor of their friend, Ella, who died in 2019.

Team Forever Ella, led by high school seniors Aliya Land, Riley Gopalakrishnan, and Kendall Liesching together with the passionate, multigenerational team they have built, is competing in the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Student Visionary of the Year Campaign. This is a fundraising and leadership competition in order to raise money to benefit LLS’s mission to cure blood cancers.

The members of Team Forever Ella are dedicating their time to LLS and SVOY as a tribute to their close friend, Ella Integlia. In fifth grade, Ella was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. After two years of intense chemotherapy, Ella achieved remission. In spite of the adversity Ella faced, her altruistic nature drove her to continue to spread her light. As an example, while Ella was in the hospital, she successfully completed her Girl Scout Silver Award by producing visual caterpillar calendars that brightened patients’ austere decor. Ella’s desire to serve others remained constant. Tragically, after less than a year in remission, she relapsed and passed away on Aug. 24, 2019.

Team Forever Ella’s campaign will provide support to the critical work of LLS in hopes that one day no one will have to grow up without the ones they love. With your help, they can reach their goal and make a direct impact in the fight against blood cancers!

The young women have set a goal to raise $50,000. There are many opportunities to help support their efforts and partner with this worthy cause. You can contribute by making a personal donation using the QR code provided and by staying updated on their fundraising endeavors. Team Forever Ella will be holding many events in East Greenwich, and would love the town’s support. Thank you!

Fundraising QR Code:

Fundraising Link: https://events.lls.org/ma/svoyboston23/teamri

Team Forever Ella Social Media:

Instagram: teamforeverella

Facebook: Team Forever Ella- LLS

Email: [email protected]