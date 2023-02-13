Mindfulness

Meditation

meditation

Every Monday, for one hour, Still TogetherCommunity participants practice together: quieting the mind, opening the heart, building the brain, and learning how to be in the world with purpose, pleasure, and peace. The exercises are logical, practical, transformative, socially impactful and often fun. The free and open sessions require noexperience.

Founded in 2016, and now sponsored by WCFA, the virtual and in-person sessions offer a mainstream version of Vipassana meditation. They often include guided breathing meditation, gentle movement meditation, and loving-kindness meditation. From time-to-time, there is music meditation and almost always a poem. Participants sit in chairs or on yoga mats/cushions. The exercises develop concentration, enable relaxation, and improve critical thinking.

The group’s most recent newsletter is available here: Moments! Notice Vol 2 Issue 1 Jan 23 – Still Together Mindfulness Meditation Community Newsletter

Although the benefits of mindfulness and mindfulness meditation are well-founded, participants are simply encouraged to give the practice a try and trust their own experience.

Founder, Paulette Miller, M.A., is a retired business executive who has been studying and practicing versions of meditation and yoga for almost 50 years. Paulette believes that group practice is transformative, as well as intellectually and socially enriching. By sharing her practice, she says new-found friendships and peace has been her reward.

Mindfulness meditation may not be appropriate for persons experiencing serious mental or physical health challenges, chemical dependencies or suicidal feelings. Please discuss any of these concerns with your healthcare provider.

The program strives to host inclusive, accessible sessions that enable all individuals, including individuals with disabilities, to engage fully. To request an accommodation, for inquiries about accessibility, or other questions, contact 401-737-0010 or email [email protected] or visit www.warwickcfa.org.