Spring 2023: More Dean’s Lists, Graduations

Above: Emerson College, Boston.

If you or your child has made a college or university dean’s list and you’d like to share the news, ask the school to send that information to [email protected].

Among those named to the Spring Semester 2023 at the University of Alabama dean’s list were:

Jacob Ryan Souza

Jordan M. Cambre was named to first honors on the Clark University Dean’s List. This selection marks outstanding academic achievement during the Spring 2023 semester.

Amy Benson made the Dean’sLlist at the University of New Hampshire, studying speech therapy.

Alexandra Scott has been named to the Plymouth State University President’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better for the Spring 2023 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester. Scott is majoring in Psychology at Plymouth State.

The following students are named to Emerson College‘s Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester – the requirement to make Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester:

Noelle Salisbury; she is majoring in Theatre and Performance and is a member of the Class of 2024.

Jonathan Yao; he is majoring in Journalism and is a member of the Class of 2024.

Cole Gross; he is majoring in Media Arts Production and is a member of the Class of 2025.

Jackson Morin; he is majoring in Communication Studies and is a member of the Class of 2025.

Casey Bisetti; Casey is majoring in Writing, Lit and Publishing and is a member of the Class of 2026.

Sophie Brusini, she is majoring in Media Studies and is a member of the Class of 2026.

Jadyn Cicerchia; Jadyn is majoring in Writing, Lit & Pub: Publishing and is a member of the Class of 2026.

Lily Brockmann earned dean’s list honors at the University of Tampa for the Spring 2023 semester. Brockmann is a Junior majoring in Applied Sociology BA. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.

The University of Hartford congratulates the students who have been named to the President’s Honors List for Spring 2023. The President’s Honors List is made up of an extremely select group of students who earned a grade point average of 3.75 or higher in the semester:

Christopher Soscia

Timothy Votta

The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2023 semester at Quinnipiac University:

Daysia Alves

Ana Caliri

Ava Librizzi

~~~~~

Spring 2023 Graduates:

James Madison University is pleased to announce the following students who graduated during the May 2023 commencement exercises.

David Norton of East Greenwich graduated with a degree(s) in Marketing – BBA

Margaret Thompson of East Greenwich graduated with a degree(s) in Marketing – BBA

Kyle Williams was among more than 4,555 students from Miami University who received degrees during the in-person spring commencement May 13. Williams graduated with a B.S. in business degree, majoring in finance.

Emerson College awarded approximately 1,058 undergraduate degrees during the 143nd Commencement at Agganis Arena in Boston, on Sunday, May 14, including Madeline Morin. Morin received a BS in Marketing Communication.

The University of Tampa hosted a commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 6, to honor the 1,525 degree-seeking candidates at the University’s 156th commencement, including:

Cole Batista, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Management BS

Thomas Andrews, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing BS