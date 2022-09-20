Spring 2022 Graduates & Dean’s Lists

Above: URI’s Green Hall. Credit: URI Photo

Tufts University

Frederick Tanner graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

University of Rhode Island

The University of Rhode Island celebrated more than 4,000 of its newest alumni during the University’s 136th Commencement in May. Close to 3,600 undergraduate degrees and more than 800 graduate degrees were conveyed to students during the ceremonies which took place May 20-22, 2022, among them these students from East Greenwich:

David Alexander Cooper

Emily Kristina Swanson

Kalare Lo

George Henry Bowen

Anthony J Malone

Sarah Allison Black

John Pasco Cardi, Jr.

Seongbin Hyun

Juliette Lauren Howard

Sean Elliot Bridges

Tanisha Tyler

Kinan Bash

Valerie Anna LaBore

Noah John Perry

Dante Prosseda

Melissa Blanca Carcone

Jason Matthew Mirandou

Ashley Wu

Emily Anne Browne

Barbara Joan Brusini

Elizabeth Colgan

Jennifer J Pietros

Richard Peter Gladding

Catherine Morris

Kasey McElheny

Bryce Steven Ingram

Brian Walker Sunderland

Dean’s List and other honors:

Seton Hall University

Isabella Fitzpatrick

Western New England University



Jaylan Brout

Bates College



Stella Younkin

Newcomb Tulane College



Elizabeth Stitt

Clark University



Macey K. Barone

Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI)

Mara Decesare was a member of a student team that recently completed an intense research project titled Interdisciplinary Science and Art Program in Ecuador.

Muhlenberg College



Elisabeth Loiselle was recognized for her performance in the classroom and on the field, court, track and course with their selection to the Centennial Conference Academic Honor Roll.

Elmira College

Jack Ciunci received the Elmira College Key Award for his academic and community leadership. A tradition that goes back to 1935, the EC Key Award is presented to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school.

College of the Holy Cross



Isabella Lanna has been inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society

Emerson College

Madeline Morin ( Marketing Communication)

Noelle Salisbury (Theater and Performance)

American University



James Stitt

Southern New Hampshire University



William Rudek, Summer 2022 President’s List