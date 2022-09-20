Spring 2022 Graduates & Dean’s Lists

Above: URI’s Green Hall. Credit: URI Photo
If you or your child has made a dean’s list and you’d like to share the news, ask the school to send that information to [email protected].
Tufts University
Frederick Tanner graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering
University of Rhode Island
The University of Rhode Island celebrated more than 4,000 of its newest alumni during the University’s 136th Commencement in May. Close to 3,600 undergraduate degrees and more than 800 graduate degrees were conveyed to students during the ceremonies which took place May 20-22, 2022, among them these students from East Greenwich:
David Alexander Cooper
Emily Kristina Swanson
Kalare Lo
George Henry Bowen
Anthony J Malone
Sarah Allison Black
John Pasco Cardi, Jr.
Seongbin Hyun
Juliette Lauren Howard
Sean Elliot Bridges
Tanisha Tyler
Kinan Bash
Valerie Anna LaBore
Noah John Perry
Dante Prosseda
Melissa Blanca Carcone
Jason Matthew Mirandou
Ashley Wu
Emily Anne Browne
Barbara Joan Brusini
Elizabeth Colgan
Jennifer J Pietros
Richard Peter Gladding
Catherine Morris
Kasey McElheny
Bryce Steven Ingram
Brian Walker Sunderland
Dean’s List and other honors:
Seton Hall University
Isabella Fitzpatrick
Western New England University
Jaylan Brout
Bates College
Stella Younkin
Newcomb Tulane College
Elizabeth Stitt
Clark University
Macey K. Barone
Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI)
Mara Decesare was a member of a student team that recently completed an intense research project titled Interdisciplinary Science and Art Program in Ecuador.
Muhlenberg College
Elisabeth Loiselle was recognized for her performance in the classroom and on the field, court, track and course with their selection to the Centennial Conference Academic Honor Roll.
Elmira College
Jack Ciunci received the Elmira College Key Award for his academic and community leadership. A tradition that goes back to 1935, the EC Key Award is presented to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school.
College of the Holy Cross
Isabella Lanna has been inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society
Emerson College
Madeline Morin ( Marketing Communication)
Noelle Salisbury (Theater and Performance)
Tufts University
Frederick Tanner
American University
James Stitt
Southern New Hampshire University
William Rudek, Summer 2022 President’s List
