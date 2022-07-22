Spring 2022 Dean’s Lists: UNH, Bryant, Adelphi

by | Jul 22, 2022

If you or your child has made a dean’s list and you’d like to share the news, ask the school to send that information to [email protected] Here’s an earlier Spring 2022 Dean’s List post

Montclair State University
Kate Burbridge

Endicott College
Rosalina Caliri, Biology/Biotechnology
Matthew Licciardi, Business Management

University of Maine
Brian Cosgrove
Grace Sheridan

University of Hartford
Caroline Hollingsworth

Bucknell University
Elise Hasseltine, History 

Hamilton College
Emily Younkin

Adelphi University
Collin Heaney
Jessica Imbriglio

University of New Hampshire
Ally Wilson, highest honor
Riley Espat, highest honor
Amy Benson, high honors
Francesca Grady, honors
Shannon Gormley, high honors
Leah Huling, highest honors

Bryant University
Sepehr Raissi, Class of 2024
Melissa Reef, Class of 2023
Diana Alarcon Calvo, Class of 2024

Pictured: The University of New Hampshire. Credit: Lisa Nugent, UNH Photographic Services

