Spring 2022 Dean’s Lists: UNH, Bryant, Adelphi

Here's an earlier Spring 2022 Dean's List post.
Montclair State University
Kate Burbridge
Endicott College
Rosalina Caliri, Biology/Biotechnology
Matthew Licciardi, Business Management
University of Maine
Brian Cosgrove
Grace Sheridan
University of Hartford
Caroline Hollingsworth
Bucknell University
Elise Hasseltine, History
Hamilton College
Emily Younkin
Adelphi University
Collin Heaney
Jessica Imbriglio
University of New Hampshire
Ally Wilson, highest honor
Riley Espat, highest honor
Amy Benson, high honors
Francesca Grady, honors
Shannon Gormley, high honors
Leah Huling, highest honors
Bryant University
Sepehr Raissi, Class of 2024
Melissa Reef, Class of 2023
Diana Alarcon Calvo, Class of 2024
Pictured: The University of New Hampshire. Credit: Lisa Nugent, UNH Photographic Services
