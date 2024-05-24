Above: Margaret Neville rounds second after hitting a homer. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

The Avenger Softball team closed out the regular season with a 4-0 win over the Bay View/PCD Co-op team Tuesday (5/21/24). It also happened to be Senior Night.

This year the team is saying goodbye to six players. They are #6 Teaghan Bristol, #8 Margaret Neville, and her twin #15 Cat Neville, #18 Sachi Chan, #20 Samantha Lombardi, and #24 Ava Fairbanks.

Ava Fairbanks pitched a complete game, only allowing 2 hits. She had 14 strikeouts.

The highlight of the game was a homer by Margaret Neville.

This was the last game of the regular season and the Avengers ended with a 12-7-0 overall record. Not bad for their season in Division 1 after winning the D2 state title last year.

They have a play-in game at home against North Kingstown on Friday, May 24, at home.

Chuck Nadeau is the EG News sports photographer. For more pictures of this and other games, visit Chuck’s MaxPreps gallery site HERE.