EG Students Take Part In Brown ‘Datathon’

These East Greenwich High School students took part in the Health AI Systems Thinking for Equity (HASTE) DATATHON at Brown University earlier this spring – a two-day, rich learning opportunity:

Arianna Bravo

Selena Chen

Mathew Claeson

Anthony Despirito

Daragh Gammell

Rainen Paquet

Mukti Patel

Alexander Trimmer

The students actively engaged, problem-solved, and collaborated closely with medical professionals, data scientists, and mentors from prestigious institutions such as MIT, Brown, Harvard, Yale, Duke, and other major universities. They worked with their mentors on an in-depth data analysis of ICU data to examine the effects of biased SpO2 and lactate readings on mortality predictions for African Americans. Additionally, the students created comprehensive presentations of their group’s findings and shared these insights with Datathon participants. They also took part in critical discussions on transparency, equity, and accountability in Artificial Intelligence.

A major goal of the HASTE project is to inspire diverse students who do not normally take computer science or health-related courses to see themselves as capable of pursuing careers in data science, computer science (particularly machine learning/AI), and healthcare. We hope to encourage them to pursue these fields, because their unique perspectives and experiences are critical to mitigating bias.

This link provides more detail.