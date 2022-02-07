Small Business Alert! Grant Webinar Feb. 10

EG Chamber of Commerce is hosting the session with RI Commerce

Gov. Dan McKee announced a $12.5 million grant program last week to assist small businesses impacted by COVID-19. The program, part of Rhode Island Rebounds, will provide direct financial support of $2,500 or $5,000 to qualifying small businesses who meet eligibility and need criteria.

The East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce is hosting a webinar Thursday, Feb. 10, at noon. Register HERE.

“Small businesses continue to face challenges as they work to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor McKee. “Tourism and hospitality businesses – as well as retail and personal service businesses that rely upon foot traffic – continue to face hardships.”

The initial application phase opened Feb. 1 and applications will be accepted through Feb. 15. After the initial application period, the program may reopen if funds remain. If the program is oversubscribed before the end of the initial application period, applications will be prioritized based on factors including whether an applicant is one or more of the following: a first-time recipient of COVID-19 assistance from the State of Rhode Island, a very small business, and/or a Minority or Women Business Enterprise (MBE/WBE).

If you are unable to attend, you can find more information about eligibility requirements including how businesses can prepare to apply as well as information regarding upcoming webinars can be found on the Rhode Island on the Commerce website: www.commerceri.com/RIRebounds.