Senior Services Hosts A Happy Thanksgiving

Top image provided by Element5 Digital on Unsplash.

On Thursday, November 17, at the Swift Community Center, the East Greenwich Community Services and Parks Department held a Thanksgiving Celebration Luncheon. Amidst smiles and a chorus of thanks for the friendly gathering, attendees enjoyed the meal and support from approximately 10 volunteers led by Senior Services Staff members Judy Karam, Roberta Dowding, and Erin McAndrew with entertainment in the form of live music from Little Black Dress.

114 participants happily cleaned their plates of a full traditional Thanksgiving meal catered by Encore Catering of Warwick, to include Italian wedding soup, sliced turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, roasted yams with apples, stuffing, a wheat roll, and either apple or pumpkin pie for dessert.

Raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes of homemade honey, candles, and hand-crafted coasters by East Greenwich Community Services and Department of Public Works Staff, Judy Karam and Charlie Phillips, were provided to all attendees.

Department of Public Works employees assisted with the heavy lifting immediately following the feast that was required to return Swift to its original state prior to the start of Intermediate Tai Chi that afternoon.

East Greenwich Community Services Department offers a variety of exercise programs, recreational trips, educational programs, and special presentations for individuals age 55 and older and for adults with disabilities. The Staff can be reached at (401) 886-8669 for additional details that are also published in their monthly newsletter. Beginning Monday, November 21, staff will be available to help those that would like to register for the next holiday luncheon, to take place on Thursday, December 15.

Funding for programs and services is provided by the Town of East Greenwich Community Services & Parks Department. Meals are funded in part by the U.S. Administration on Aging and the RI Office of Healthy Aging.