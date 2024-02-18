Sen. Reed Presents $452K ‘Check’ to EGFD

Above: Sen. Jack Reed talks with (from left) Firefighter Dan Andrade, Director of Communications Micheal Monaghan, Lt. Patrick Sullivan and Firefighter Rich Collins at Station One Thursday.

The money will help pay for new communications equipment

U.S. Senator Jack Reed Thursday (2/15/24) joined Town Manager Andy Nota and Fire Chief Bernie Patenaude to celebrate two federal grants totaling $452,118 for the EGFD to upgrade outdated communications equipment with new, state-of-the-art gear.

EGFD used this federal funding to acquire:

31 Portable Radios

8 Mobile Radios

2 Base Radios

8 Mobile Repeaters

1 Radio Based Accountability System

Replacing an antiquated system, this new high-tech communications system increases effective communication, improves operations, and pinpoints the location of firefighters, reducing radio ID confusion, and transmitting data to fire commanders who are coordinating the response.

The upgrades are funded through two awards from the federal Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program. Administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the AFG program is designed to enhance local fire departments’ abilities to comply with response, equipment, and operational standards established by the National Fire Protection Association.

Last year, EGFD responded to 5,328 calls throughout the community in addition to mutual aid calls from neighboring cities and towns.

“Our firefighters put their lives on the line each time they answer the call. This communications equipment will enhance public safety and make it easier for firefighters to communicate with each other during emergencies and coordinate with other emergency responders when neighboring communities send out a call for help,” said Senator Reed, a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, who holds annual Fire Grant Workshops to help Rhode Island fire departments successfully compete for federal grants.