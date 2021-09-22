School Committee Special Election: Nicole Bucka Interview

Things don’t always turn out as planned, as illustrated Monday evening for the candidate interview of Nicole Bucka, who is running to fill a vacant seat on the EG School Committee. Fortunately, Bucka’s audio worked but my audio did not. So, the video presented below has been edited to add the text of the questions Bucka (but no one else) heard Monday.

EG News thanks Bucka for participating. Candidate Peter Carney declined to participate. While election day is Tuesday, Oct. 5, early (so called “emergency”) voting has begun in the Town Clerk’s office at Town Hall. Anyone who is registered in East Greenwich and has not requested/received a mail ballot may cast an “emergency” ballot weekdays up to Oct. 4 at 4 p.m.