School Committee Member Arrested for Disorderly Conduct

Tim Munoz allegedly stepped in front of a car he said was speeding on Howland Drive

Police arrested School Committee member Tim Munoz, 64, on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct Saturday afternoon after he allegedly stepped in Howland Road to stop a car he said was speeding. According to the police report, Munoz was raking leaves in his front yard before 1 p.m. Saturday when he stepped in front of a car that happened to be occupied by an off-duty EG police officer. The officer said Munoz started yelling at him and his wife, who was driving, and he called the police.

Munoz told police the car had been “flying” down the street. When questioned about how he knew the car was speeding, Munoz said he could tell from the town’s portable radar unit that sits north of his driveway. Police questioned that statement since the radar sign was only visible to cars heading southbound on Howland; Munoz said the car was going “as fast as it could.” Police told Munoz it was dangerous to step out into the street in front of a car.

When police spoke with the driver of the car, she corroborated her husband’s account and said Munoz had yelled obscenities at them, noting there were two children in the car at the time.

Police decided to arrest Munoz and charge him with disorderly conduct because he obstructed a street to which the public has access. He was handcuffed and taken to the station for processing.

Munoz, reached Wednesday evening, sent this statement:

I would like to respond to an incident that occurred on Howland Road outside my home this past Saturday. As an EG School Committee member, I hear frequently from many people about how speeding cars throughout the town are a safety risk to children. Right in front of my property, there is a 25-mph sign and a yellow quadrangle sign on the same post warning of a curved roadway ahead. Six months ago, the Town installed a flashing red/green sign in front of my next-door neighbor’s home, to help enforce the 25-mph limit (thank you, Town). And directly across the street from my property, the EG school bus makes three stops in a row each weekday. But many cars continue to speed down my street, signs and safety notwithstanding. This past Saturday at 1 p.m., when I was putting leaf bags by the curb, an SUV came speeding down my street. I signaled the car to slow down, The car stopped. I spoke briefly to the driver, who apologized for driving too fast. An adult passenger, however, hurled some invective my way, and I responded in kind. The car drove off. The car departed southbound but suddenly stopped twenty yards down the road. The passenger got out of the car and came back to my property yelling and wanting to re-engage. Words were exchanged. As it turns out, the passenger was an off-duty police officer. He did not show a badge. But he did unleash a torrent of invective my way. Next thing I knew, five police cars came to my house and I was summarily arrested in my driveway. The arresting officer did not ask for my side of the story. It was all breathtakingly quick. Now, this is a pending legal matter and so I will not be commenting further until it is resolved. This matter has absolutely nothing to do with the EG School Committee, and I apologize to all my cherished colleagues for any unfortunate association with the work we all do on behalf of the community.

Photo courtesy of Sam Ross/theradioscout.com.