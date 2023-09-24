Savor EG Thursday Kicks of EG Restaurant Week

EG Restaurant Week goes from Thursday, Sept. 29 through Sunday. Oct. 8

East Greenwich Restaurant Week will have an official kickoff party on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 5:30 p.m. at the East Greenwich Yacht Club. Savor East Greenwich is presented by the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce and Whalers Brewing Company and will feature delicious culinary samples from Besos, Downtown Tilly’s, East Greenwich Yacht Club, Finn’s Harborside, Fresco, Jason’s, Linesider, Neon Marketplace, The Patio, RASA, Safehouse, Silver Spoon Bakery, Tio Mateo’s, The Trap, Twisted Pizza, and Whaler’s Brewery. There will be live music and lots of fun, plus great views of Greenwich Cove.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Children’s Wishes, whose goal is to provide Rhode Island children with amazing Wish experiences while assisting their families with continued support beyond the Wish.

Tickets for Savor EG are $35 per person through September 26 and $40 after that. EG Restaurant Week is scheduled to begin Friday, Sept. 29, and will conclude Sunday, Oct. 8. Many East Greenwich restaurants will feature a variety of special menus and offerings.

“East Greenwich Restaurant Week traditionally attracts many people from all over the Southern New England area,” said EG Chamber Executive Director Stephen Lombardi. “They come to experience and enjoy our wonder restaurant scene along with our wonderful town that has so much to offer.”

The following restaurants are scheduled to participate so far: Besos, Cathay Garden, Circe, Clementine’s Homemade Ice Cream, Condesa, Downtown Tilly’s, Endzone Pub & Grill, Felicia’s Coffee, Finn’s Harborside, Fresco, Jason’s Restaurant & Sushi Bar, Neon Marketplace, Providence Coal-Fired Pizza, Providence Oyster Bar, RASA, Richard’s Pub, Ritrovo Pub & Grille, Safehouse, Scotti’s Salumeria, Siena, Silver Spoon Bakery, Supreme Pizza, T’s Restaurant, Tasteful Food & Juice, The Patio, The Trap Brew Pub & Grill, The Waysider Grille, Tio Mateo’s/Greenwich Bay Gourmet, Twisted Pizza, Victor’s Kitchen & Pizzeria, and Water Street Kitchen & Bar.

Savor East Greenwich and East Greenwich restaurant Week are presented by Whalers Brewing Company and are sponsored by: Bank RI, Greenwood Credit Union, HarborOne Bank, Navigant Credit Union, WADK/MIXX 99.3, South County Tourism, SO RI, Washington Trust, and Westerly Community Credit Union.