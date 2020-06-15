Rocky Hill CDS Graduates 29 Students

There’s a real benefit to being a smaller school with lots of outdoor space when it comes to graduation in the time of COVID-19. Rocky Hill Country Day School’s 29 high school seniors were able to spread out in small family groups on the lawn in front of the Hopelands building. It was different – with face masks, no handshakes, and social distancing – yet very much the same since the lawn is the traditional site of graduation.

“So what a year it’s been,” said Head of School Diane Rich in her address. “My goodness, who would have thought that when we started the year on this lawn for convocation as Rocky Hill Country Day School, with our ‘Think Outside’ t-shirts, that it would have turned out as it has? Who knew how far outside we’d have to think?! Yet here we are.”

Rich lauded the students for getting through a challenging spring and for completing their high school education but she also urged them to keep learning and listening, especially in this time of national conversation about race and injustice.

“Class of 2020, even as I celebrate all that you have accomplished here, let me also suggest that you’re not done refining that voice; you’re not done listening,” said Rich. “The fault lines created by isms – whether they be racism, elitism, … or even egotism – they creep into relationships when we cease listening. It is only when we are listening that we gain understanding, and when we have understanding, then we can develop respect, and from respect can emerge trust – all of which deepens relationships and provides some inoculation against the ills we are facing today. So keep listening.”

Congratulations to the RHCDS Class of 2020, particularly EG residents Olivia Massotti, Cole Larimer, Paul Ritter, and Ashley Stevenson!

RHCD Class of 2020

Rebecca Arabian, West Greenwich

Christoff Bandele, Pawtucket

Neha Basu, Barrington

Elsa Block, Coventry

Pascale Burnett, Jamestown

Zhaofan Chen, Jiangsu, China

Willa Geoghegan, Providence

George Kass, North Kingstown

Cole Larimer, East Greenwich

Maxwell Lehouiller, Saunderstown

Heyuan Ma, Liaoning, China

Olivia Massotti, East Greenwich

Nicholas McConnell, Newport

Cortlandt Meyerson, Kingston

Koral Piccoli, Jamestown

Benjamin Pogacar, Charlestown

Kobe Polley, Portsmouth

Ada Reveron, Jamestown

Paul Ritter, East Greenwich

Isabella Robinson, Providence

Ashley Stevenson, East Greenwich

Emma Stokes, Cumberland

Nanjin Wei, North Providence

Sam Weiler, West Greenwich

Eve Weiner, Providence

Zachary Wilson, Cranston

Changhe Wu, Hexi District China

Feier Wu, Zhejiang China

Andrew Zito, Charlestown