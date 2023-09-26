Questions Sought for Forum on School Bond Referendum 

EG News & EG Chamber are hosting a public forum Oct. 18

On Election Day, Nov. 7, East Greenwich voters will be asked to consider whether or not to allow the town to borrow up to $150 million to fund improvements at the schools, including the building of at least one new elementary school. East Greenwich News and the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce are hosting a community forum Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 7 to 8 p.m., where we will be asking school and town officials about the bond referendum.

Thanks to New England Tech, the event will be held in the auditorium at their EG campus. The East Greenwich Rotary is an event sponsor. The public is invited and the event will be recorded for future viewing.

We are presenting this forum so the public can be better informed come Election Day – it is not a school or town event.

“The Chamber is supporting this forum because we feel it’s important for the community to have information especially as it relates to voting issues, and we think the subject of education is extremely important,” said EG Chamber Executive Director Steve Lombardi.

Editor Elizabeth McNamara will serve as moderator for the forum and we are looking for your questions about the bond referendum. Are you concerned about the tax implications? The construction timetable? Who will be making final decisions? How state reimbursement works? Now is an opportunity to get your question/s answered (questions may be edited or consolidated as needed for clarity and length).

Email your question/s to [email protected].