Prov. Gridiron Schedule & Local Players on TV 

Above: Arizona Cardinals kickers Nolan Cooney, left, and Matt Prater during the preseason win against the Vikings Aug. 26. Cooney, from East Greenwich, averaged 46.6 yards per punt during the game. Photo by Caitlyn Epes / Arizona Cardinals

The Providence Gridiron Club, which promotes football at all levels in the state of Rhode Island, and has been doing so since 1945, recently announced their slate of events for the upcoming 2023-2024 year.

There have been a few changes and additions for the club’s banquets, which the club is hoping will pique interest and also increase attendance at all the events.

The years’ events all begin at 7 p.m. unless noted, at the Quonset “O” Club in North Kingstown:

Wednesday, Sept. 13, Captains’ Night

Wednesday, Oct. 11, Leadership Night & RIHSFCA Hall of Fame

Wednesday, Nov. 15, Super Bowl Night & RIFOA Sportsmanship Awards

Wednesday, Dec. 13, RIHS MVP Night

Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, Hall of Fame Brunch at RICC (see below), at 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, Hall of Fame Induction Banquet

Wednesday, April 3, 2024, PGC Annual Awards Night

The ‘O’ Club is situated at Quonset, 200 Lt. Brown Rd., North Kingstown.

The Hall of Fame Brunch is $25 All You Can Eat and is held at RI Country Club

150 Nayatt Road Barrington.

Club membership is $200 and you can make you check payable to:

Providence Gridiron Club, c/o Robert Izzi, President, 12 Chandler St., Coventry, RI 02816

It was nice seeing football back on TV again last week, and, especially seeing graduates of Rhode Island high school performing on the small screen.

NOLAN COONEY (East Greenwich) averaged 46.6 yards per punt for the Arizona Cardinals against the Minnesota Vikings in an 18-17 win. He is #16.

THOMAZ WHITFORD (Narragansett) was used mostly as a blocking tight end for New Mexico State, which lost to Don Brown’s new look UMass eleven 41-30. Thomaz wears #85.

KEN YEBOAH (Providence YFL) caught a TD pass for the Jets in their win. #88.

JASON ONYE (Bishop Hendricken) saw a lot of action as Notre Dame whipped up on Navy

42-3. Jason wears #47 for the Irish.

I did not get to see the Indianapolis Colts but presume that KWITY PAYE (Hendricken) saw some time. Kwity is # 51.

This weekend it will be XAVIER TRUSS’s (Hendricken) turn as his University of Georgia Bulldogs seek their third National Championship in a row. His number is 73.

When the indoor Arena Football season starts look for MOMODOU MBYE (Shea) and JOSEPH PUTU (Mount Pleasant ) shining for their teams. Mbye is with the defending league champions Massachusetts Pirates. Not sure who Putu is with now.

This press release brought to you by The Brooker Sports Initiative is free for newspapers, TV, radio, coaches, players and all those interested in Rhode Island High School football and the people who play, coach and officiate it.