Girls LAX: Welcome 14-12 Win Against Prout

Above: Julia Moore battles through two defenders. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

By Tommy Sprague

The Avengers secured their first win of the season against the Prout Crusaders on Monday afternoon in Wakefield. Motivated by their 0-3 start, they arrived for this midday matchup determined to come out with a win. Prout was 3-1 so they knew this would be a tough challenge.

The referees wasted no time setting the tone, calling a cross-check on EG within the first minute of the match. Despite being down a player early, EG’s offense pressed on, with junior Catherine Sprague, freshman Tessa Charello-Ingegneri, and sophomore Lindsey Rowe scoring quick goals. Prout standouts Sylvia Mayo and Ella Martin matched EG’s efforts; the first quarter ended with a tied score.

In the second quarter, the Avengers’ offense intensified, adding 5 more goals – by Sprague, Rowe, Charello-Ingegneri (2), and sophomore Lindsey Ziady – extending the team’s lead to 8-4.

As the second half unfolded, the Crusaders narrowed the point difference by gaining possession at the draw and making strong shots on goal. EG’s defense kept the Avengers in the game, however, turning over the ball to their talented front six who worked with the blistering attack putting more points on the board. Additional goals were scored by freshman Amaya Gomez, senior captain Julia Moore, Sprague, and Charello-Ingegneri (2).

With EG up 13-12 and 6 minutes left on the clock, coach Haley McCusker O’Keefe instructed the girls to hold the ball to kill the clock and keep Prout from scoring. The team moved the ball with precision and intention until the 31st second when Catherine Sprague, finding herself uncovered due to a lapse in Prout’s defense, rolled around the crease, and shot one past the goalie and putting the Avengers up by two points. Despite Prout’s final attempt to cut the lead, freshman goalie Ella Mercurio made a crucial save on Mayo’s last attempt, securing the win for EG as time expired.

Next, the girls will face top-ranked Moses Brown at home on Monday, April 22, at 6:30 p.m. Your support is greatly appreciated as this emerging team continues to grow.

Tommy Sprague is a team parent.

Chuck Nadeau is the EG News sports photographer.