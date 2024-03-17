Police Log: ‘Unruly Man’ & Unwelcome Opossum

Monday, March 4

9:20 a.m. – An East Greenwich man told police his identity had been stolen to create a Bank of America account and he’d lost more than $14,000. The man had since changed his email address and passwords.

3:24 p.m. – Police arrested a West Warwick woman, 42, after she turned herself in for shoplifting following an investigation into an incident that took place at Dave’s Marketplace Feb. 20. According to police, the woman and another woman went to Dave’s that day with two children in a stroller. They had three reusable shopping bags but at checkout they only emptied the contents of two of them and paid for those items, with the third hanging from the stroller. Police were able to review video surveillance footage from the market. The woman was processed at the station and released with a summons and arraignment date. There was nothing in the report about the second woman.

4 p.m. – Police cited an EG woman for driving with a suspended registration after she was pulled over on Main Street at London Street because her back license plate was mounted improperly and her exhaust system was loud; routine checks showed her license was suspended. The driver said she was not aware of the registration suspension. Police had the car towed.

5:20 p.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 20, for driving while intoxicated after an off-duty officer saw him drive over the double yellow line on Middle Road, hit another car and keep going. According to the report, the off-duty officer followed the NK man as he kept driving west on Middle and again crossed over the double yellow line. The NK man stopped on Basset Circle and pulled over. On-duty officers arrived and the off-duty officer said the driver seemed very confused. The man was unsteady on his feet and smelled of alcohol according to the report. He told police he was coming from North Kingstown and had had “about three Tito’s.” The man agreed to take field sobriety tests, which he failed. Police took him into custody; at the station, the man declined to take a blood alcohol test. The car the man hit had left the scene so there was no charge of leaving the scene; the man was charged with a DUI, laned roadway violations and refusing to take a chemical test. Police learned the man was in the Air Force National Guard so they notified his squadron leader; a family member arrived to take the man home.

6 p.m. – An EG woman told police she noticed a $224.43 charge on her bank card that she did not make. When she notified the bank, they found three other charges she said she had not made. The bank said it would send a new card. Then she was notified three other credit card companies had “applications” for cards that she said she did not make. She said she would press charges if someone was caught.

Tuesday, March 5

12:33 a.m. – Police arrested a West Warwick man, 35, for driving while intoxicated after he was clocked going 55 mph in a 35 mph zone on Division Street near Sanctuary Drive. Police pulled the man over in the Neon parking lot and the officer wrote that he smelled alcohol on the driver. He told police he was coming from bowling at Kingstown Bowl and said he’d had a few beers, “like a pitcher of beer,” over a few hours. The man agreed to field sobriety tests, which he failed. He was taken into custody and processed at the station, where he refused to take a breathalyzer. In addition to the DUI charge, he was cited for a landed roadway violation, refusing the chemical test, speeding, and presence of alcohol while driving. (Editor’s note: There was nothing in the report about that last charge.)

8 a.m. – Police dispatched a raccoon with their gun on River Farm Drive after a caller said the raccoon was acting strangely. The animal control officer took the animal.

8:05 a.m. – Police arrested a Narragansett man, 56, for driving while intoxicated and refusing a chemical breath test. (Editor’s note: From the logs; there was no report on this.)

9:30 a.m. – A caller told police there was a suspicious man looking into cars on Division Street; police did not find anyone.

4:32 p.m. – A caller from CVS on Main Street asked for help ejecting someone, saying that the man had been asked to leave several times and had not left. The man did not speak English; police found his Warwick address and dropped him off there in the care of his daughter.

5:31 p.m. – A caller told police there was a pickup truck and a box truck parked a few yards into the woods from a Carrs Pond trailhead off Carrs Pond Road. It appeared someone was working on the trucks; police notified DEM environmental police.

6:06 p.m. – A caller reported a kayak in the middle of Division Street and South County Trail.

Wednesday, March 6

9:34 a.m. – Police removed an opossum from the woodpile in front of Dave’s Marketplace.

12:53 p.m. – Police picked up a backpack at Academy Field after getting a call about it. They found a name on a Cole Middle School notebook and talked to the school resource officer working at Cole. It was returned to the student there.

3:32 p.m. – An EG resident told police a man had been walking his dog past his property on Princess Pine Drive and routinely failing to pick up the dog’s feces. He asked police to talk with the dog walker.

Thursday, March 7

11:56 p.m. – Police arrested a Coventry woman, 58, for driving while intoxicated after an officer noticed her pull out onto Main Street without regard for other cars or pedestrians. The officer then noted the driver drifted over the double yellow line. The officer followed the car as it turned onto First Avenue heading west and noticed the driver veering to the right then over-correcting. Police were able to pull over the driver at Heritage Drive. She told the officer she was coming from a family member’s place on Main Street. The woman said she’d had one drink. Routine checks showed her driver’s license was suspended. The woman appeared unsteady out of the car; she refused to take field sobriety tests or a preliminary breath test. She was taken into custody for DUI; she was processed at the station and cited for a variety of additional moving violations as well refusing to take a chemical breath test, second offense.

1:42 p.m. – A caller said they heard a screeching sound in the vicinity of a building on Main Street. Police said it might be from a vent in the building and notified the property owner.

4:45 p.m. – A caller told police there was a youth driving a Jeep on Cora Street, stopping frequently.

8:05 p.m. – A caller said she had been walking her dogs behind her apartment building on South County Trail when a car charged her, causing her to run into the building.

Friday, March 8

10:14 p.m. – Police cited a driver for operating their car without a valid license after he was pulled over for driving the wrong way on Frenchtown Road. The driver was cited for driving without a valid license, driving the wrong way and operating left of center; his car was towed.

10:30 p.m. – Police reported to La Masseria about a possible assault between patrons. One patron said the other patron, a man from Warwick, had grabbed him by the throat. The manager said it was mainly verbal. The video was inconclusive. The man accused of doing the grabbing was charged with disorderly conduct. Police noted the two people and a witness all appeared to have been drinking.

7 p.m. – A caller told police her car was trapped behind another car in the parking lot next to Raku Sakura. Both cars were on their way by the time police arrived.

11:53 p.m. – A caller reported an “unruly man” in the bar at the Greenwich Hotel. The man was gone by the time police arrived.

Saturday, March 9

12:09 a.m. – Police moved a dead deer from the eastbound lanes of Division Street next to the shopping plaza at 1000 Division onto the side of the road.

2:41 p.m. – Police notified DEM about the dead deer on the side of 1000 Division Road.

8:55 p.m. – Police issued a no trespass notice to an EG man after an employee at Richard’s Pub said he had been disruptive and had been asked to leave. A family member came to pick up the man but he argued with her and took off walking on Route 2. The family member thought the man had taken her keys so police tracked down the man and detained him; he said did not have her keys. The keys were found in the family member’s car. The man refused to sign the no trespass order for Richard’s Pub and left.