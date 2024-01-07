Police Log: Noisy Rooster & Turkeys on the Chase

Monday, December 25

11:06 a.m. – Two turkeys chased cars on Division Street and Howland Road, according to police logs.

8:56 p.m. – A caller told police that an EG neighbor left their dog “tied outside for an extended period of time” and that a water bowl for the dog had been turned over, according to logs. An officer spoke with the homeowner, who said they were gone for an hour, and the dog was now inside.

11:32 p.m. – EGPD officers arrested a West Warwick man, 32, for DUI after they stopped him doing 62 mph on Division Street near Sanctuary Drive. According to an officer, during the traffic stop, they noticed the driver had “severely bloodshot watery eyes” and his breath smelt like alcohol. The driver did tell the officer he had one beer that night and was speeding because he had work the next day. After failing multiple roadside sobriety tests, the man refused to take a preliminary breath test and also would not answer police when asked if he had consumed any narcotics. During a check of his car, police said they found a “partially empty moonshine mason jar located on the passenger side floor” and an “opened THC container with several buds of cannabis inside located in the center cup holder.” The man refused to take a breathalyzer test at the station. In addition to the DUI charge, police cited the man for refusing to submit to a chemical test, speeding, and being in the presence of alcohol while driving.

Tuesday, December 26

4:33 p.m. – EGPD officers tracked down a driver to the McDonald’s drive-thru in East Greenwich Square after “multiple” people called to complain about this “erratic operator,” according to reports. An officer asked the man to perform field sobriety tests due to the numerous calls alleging the man’s poor driving. The driver passed the tests and told officers he was “tired from having a long day.” Police did find that the man’s license had been suspended, so they ticketed him for the violation and had the car towed.

5:47 p.m. – Police pulled over a DoorDash driver on Division Street after they noticed the car driving on a flat tire with no front registration plate. During a routine check, an officer discovered the car’s registration was suspended. They had the car towed along with citing him for the violation.

6:48 p.m. – EGPD officers caught the man they thought had been shoplifting from the Savory Grape for weeks. Earlier that day, the man allegedly shoplifted from Haxton’s Liquors in Warwick, prompting EGPD officers to stake out the Savory Grape. When they saw a man matching the shoplifter’s description exit the store, EGPD officers took the man into custody. A staff member of the store told police they “recognized” the man police took into custody from “the previous time he stole items from their store.” The man refused to identify himself; he did not appear to have taken anything from the Savory Grape. Police gave him a no-trespass order barring him from the Savory Grape and transported him to the Warwick PD, who processed the man for the alleged Haxton’s theft.

Wednesday, December 27

9:04 a.m. – A McPartland Way resident complained to the EG Animal Control Officer about his Middle Road neighbor’s rooster and chickens. The man said the rooster crows every morning before 5 a.m. The ACO told the man that the home in question is zoned as “farmland,” which allows for the animals. However, the ACO said if she received “numerous complaints,” she could issue a violation for “harboring an animal that is a nuisance.”

3:30 p.m. – A caller told police two “middle school-aged teens ringing doorbells and running off” on Wildwood Trail, according to police logs.

4:13 p.m. – Someone called police about a tree branch down on wires, causing them to spark on Kent Drive and Great Road.

Thursday, December 28

2:30 p.m. – The tops of three telephone poles collapsed in the parking lot of The End Zone Pub and Grille, striking two parked cars directly under the fallen wires.

Friday, December 29

12:11 a.m. – EGPD officers ticketed a driver for speeding and driving with a suspended license after pulling them over on Division Street near Sanctuary Drive. Police state that the car was doing 51 mph in a 35 mph zone. In addition to the citations, police had the car towed.

12:53 a.m. – EGPD officers pulled a driver over on Main Street because their car had “dark window tints,” according to reports. During routine checks, officers discovered that the driver’s license was suspended, and he had been ticketed for that offense by Tiverton PD recently. Although police noted the man’s “good attitude,” they cited him for “unlawful sunscreen material” and the suspended license, and had his car towed.

2:49 a.m. – Police stopped a driver on Division Street near Heritage Drive because the car was doing 55 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to reports. During the traffic stop, an officer discovered the car’s registration expired on Halloween. Police ticketed the driver for speeding and driving with an expired registration before having the car towed.

4:32 p.m. – A caller told police someone was driving around the Brookside Terrace parking lot. It turned out to be a guy trying to get his baby to sleep in the car while his dog was at the Ocean State Veterinary Specialists.

5:50 p.m. – An EG resident asked police to issue a no-trespass order barring a plumber who had done work on their house. The resident told police that the plumber said he had not been paid the $700 owed for his work. However, the resident said their general contractor was responsible for compensating the subcontractors. The resident said they felt threatened. When EGPD officers alerted the plumber of the no-trespass order, he said he would not go back to the house..

6:26 p.m. – Police officers broke up a verbal argument between two sisters. They agreed to separate for the night.

7:28 p.m. – EGPD officers arrested a Warwick man, 32, for DUI after someone reported the man’s erratic driving on Crompton Road. By the time EGPD officers caught up with the driver, West Greenwich and Coventry PD officers had pulled the man over on Division Road heading toward West Greenwich. The man, who, according to a report, was having difficulty standing, said he “probably shouldn’t be driving because he had been drinking alcohol earlier that day.” He told officers he was coming from Tavern on the Hill in West Greenwich and was heading home. The officer notes in their report, “his vehicle [was] traveling East, which is the opposite of his residence.” After failing multiple roadside solitary tests, an EGPD officer arrested the man. He blew a .339 and .334 percent into a breathalyzer at the station; he was cited for DUI over .15 percent BAC.

Saturday, December 30

12:17 a.m. – Police arrested an EG man, 27, for DUI after catching him driving 52 mph on Division Street near Sanctuary Drive. According to police, the driver, who did not pull over until around the 95N ramp on Division Street, seemed surprised that officers accused him of speeding when he said, “Really, 52? Holy s***, are you sure that was me?” During the traffic stop, the officer stated that there was a strong smell of alcohol coming from the driver’s breath. The man told police he had “like two beers” at his girlfriend’s house then said he had come from a bar. When police officers asked the driver to perform field sobriety tests or a preliminary breath test, he refused to do either and said, “I just don’t know what that number is going to come back with,” according to police. While searching the man’s car, police say they found a glass pipe used for smoking narcotics and a grinder with marijuana inside of it. He refused to take a breathalyzer back at the station. In addition to the DUI charge, police ticketed the man for speeding, refusal to submit to a chemical test, and refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test.

1:28 a.m. – EGPD officers checked on a man with “slight red marks near his eyes,” who was walking on Church Street with a woman following a fight outside of LowKey, according to reports. The woman told police that a guy inside LowKey was speaking with her and then became violent with her friend. According to reports, “a few males attacked” the guy she was with. He told police that he would like to press charges if police found the guys responsible but that he did not want to be checked on by the EGFD. Police said they would ask the manager of LowKey for surveillance footage and detectives would speak with an eye witness.

1:38 a.m. – Police broke up a verbal argument between two EG residents. After determining that there was no physical altercation and that both people agreed “to separate for the remainder of the night,” the police left the area.

10:53 a.m. – EGPD officers arrested a Cranston man, 23, for DUI after clocking him driving 58 mph on Division Street near Sanctuary Drive. The officer noticed the driver’s “bloodshot and watery” eyes, according to a report. When asked if he drank that night, the driver said, “Okay, I had two” after telling the officer he was coming from an EG bar. After failing the roadside sobriety tests, police took the man into custody. In addition to the DUI charge, police ticketed the man for refusing to submit to a chemical test and speeding.

6:37 p.m. – A caller told police someone was driving erratically on Main Street. An officer flagged the driver down. He said he was trying to find Frank & John’s Pizzeria.

Sunday, December 31

12:48 a.m. – An EGPD officer stopped a car after it turned onto the one-way lane in front of Eldredge Elementary going the wrong way. The driver told police she turn in so she could grab her water bottle from the back seat. Upon inspection, the officer noted that the car’s registration expired in May 2020. The woman said she was unaware of the violation as “her parents usually take care of the car.” The officer issued the woman with a ticket and had the car towed.

5:12 a.m. – An EG resident told police her husband had attended a holiday party the night before and had not returned home. According to the GPS on his phone, it showed he is in Cranston. Cranston PD officers found the man, and he told his wife he would be home shortly.

9:50 a.m. – EGPD and EGFD checked on a fire at a house on Laurel Hill Road. The homeowner told responders that he noticed a small fire in the boiler room while working out. He extinguished the fire. According to reports, the boiler was the only thing that appeared to be damaged. EGFD shut off the power to the boiler and gas.

11:46 p.m. – EGPD officers pulled over a car doing 53 mph on Division Street near Sanctuary Drive. During routine checks, police found out that the car was not registered. In addition to ticketing the driver for speeding and the registration violation, they had the car towed.

Monday, January 1

1:23 a.m. – EGPD officers checked on a report of underage drinking at an EG residence. The homeowner told officers that there were no underage drinkers and that those consuming alcohol would be staying the night. Officers stated in their report that they “did not observe any evidence of underage drinking.”

2:21 a.m. – Police officers told a homeowner on Proctor Avenue to keep the noise down after receiving complaints.

9:48 a.m. – EGPD officers arrested a North Kingstown woman, 41, for allegedly shoplifting $2 worth of ramen noodles from Dave’s Marketplace. The manager at Dave’s alerted the police of the shoplifting in progress, but when EGPD officers arrived, the woman had fled. However, officers found her boyfriend still at the store and discovered he had a warrant from North Kingstown PD. EGPD officers notified NKPD, who sent officers to take the man into custody. EGPD officers called the woman and told her to come into EGPD headquarters, which she did just before they detained her. In addition to the charge, police issued a no-trespass barring the woman from the store at the manager’s request.