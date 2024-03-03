Police Log: ‘Just the Cocaine’

The Police Log is a compilation of the EGPD log and reports for the week of Feb. 19-25.

We have started a new once-a-month email roundup of police logs for the previous month. If you are interested, sign up HERE.

Tuesday, February 20

8:34 a.m. – A Kenyon Avenue resident called the EG Animal Control Officer after noticing a sick or injured raccoon in her driveway. The ACO called for backup, and an officer shot the animal, which was “barely breathing,” with a .22 rifle.

Wednesday, February 21

12:44 a.m. – EGPD officers cited a man for driving an unregistered vehicle, a laned roadway violation, and improper use of a vehicle’s registration after watching the driver drifting into the opposite lane of travel on Division Street near Sanctuary Drive, according to reports. An officer did notice the driver’s “bloodshot watery eyes” and had the man perform a preliminary breath test, which resulted in a reading below the legal limit. The driver told police he recently purchased the car, and the dealer who sold him the car said he didn’t need an active registration yet. In addition to the citations, police had the car towed.

1:34 p.m. – An EG resident went into the EGPD headquarters to report that someone had used their ID to open a Progressive Insurance account in 2017. The man said that a representative from the insurer told him he owed $64.92. When the man looked into the account, he found that his name and RI license number were used, but the Social Security number on the account was not his. Progressive’s fraud unit had already “corrected the matter,” according to reports, but the man wanted the incident documented by the police.

5:03 p.m. – A caller told police they lost an iPad near the CVS on Main Street the previous day.link to James ipad story

7:58 p.m. – An EG resident went into the EGPD station to let the police know that earlier that month, he received a letter from the Small Business Administration stating he owed $9,230 for “a delinquent small business loan,” according to reports. The man told police that he had never applied for an SBA loan. An SBA representative told the man to contact the police and fill out a report. He told EGPD officers he would like to press charges against the person responsible if police find out who is behind the alleged identity theft.

11:08 p.m. – Police arrested an EG man, 56, for two counts of domestic violence after his wife told police the man threw a ceramic candle at her, “causing a small laceration on her nose,” according to police. The woman said the man also threw a drink at her. The argument was over the couple’s finances, according to the woman. Police noted blood on the woman’s face, shirt, and hands. The man told police that he “just cleared the table.” Police also state they “could detect the odor of [an] alcoholic beverage emitting” from the man’s breath.

Thursday, February 22

12:56 a.m. – EGPD officers arrested a Cranson man, 34, for DUI after pulling the man over for doing 50 mph on Division Street near Sanctuary Drive. After an officer noticed the driver’s “severely bloodshot watery eyes,” they asked if he had been drinking. The man said he had two beers at a restaurant on Main Street and an espresso martini at a bar earlier that night. Following field sobriety tests that left police suspicious of the man’s level of intoxication, they had him take a preliminary breath test, which resulted in a reading of .084 (the legal limit is .08). In addition to the DUI charge, police cited the man for speeding and refusing to submit to a chemical test back at the station.

1:43 p.m. – An EG town employee told police a Lenihan Lane resident was cutting down trees “outside of his property.” The resident told police and the town employee that “he had every right” to cut down the trees and refused to stop. Police told everyone involved that they would document the incident.

Friday, February 23

12:07 a.m. – Police arrested a Coventry man, 31, for DUI after catching him speeding on Division Street near Sanctuary Drive, according to reports. The driver told the officer, “I was trying to avoid the deer,” before also stating he had “one espresso martini” at a Main Street bar that night. Following the field sobriety tests, the man took a preliminary breath test that resulted in a reading of .092. The man consented to providing a blood sample which was taken at Kent Hospital. Police ticketed the man for speeding in addition to the DUI charge.

5:38 p.m. – A caller told police a “suspicious substance” was turned over to an employee at the Cadence Academy Preschool on Main Street. An officer said the subspace was “a broken up Tylenol pill.”

6:15 p.m. – A caller told police that a guy was “acting strange” and “yelling and making hand gestures at the sky and ground” in the East Greenwich Square Plaza, according to logs. Police later found the man in Panera, who told officers he was “upset that his vehicle broke down in the lot.”

6:57 p.m. – A valet on Main Street called the cops because a guy “dressed all in black” was crouching behind a sign in The Patio on Main parking lot. The guy turned out to be waiting for a ride.

7 p.m. – EGPD officers arrested an East Providence man, 47, for DUI after the man drove his car off Middle Road into “the wood line” near Cedar Avenue, according to police. EGFD administered Narcan when they arrived on the scene as they believed the man may have overdosed. Inside the car, police found a small bag of a white powdery substance, two pills, and “drug paraphernalia” inside the man’s coat, which was also located in the car. The man told police that he “did not consume any alcohol, just the cocaine.” Police took a sample of the man’s blood.

10:03 p.m. – EGPD officers arrested an EG man, 24, near the CVS on Main Street on a bench warrant.

11:37 p.m. – Police arrested a Narragansett man, 56, for driving while intoxicated after his car allegedly ran a stop sign at Division Street and Kenyon Avenue. An officer noted the driver “violently jerked” the car in and out of lanes of travel. The man told police that he was coming from a bar on Main Street and that he had “like five beers.” Following a series of roadside sobriety tests, the man took a preliminary breath test, which resulted in a reading of .173. In the car, police found a cooler with ice, water and two unopened cans of Miller Lite, along with an opened, dented can of Miller Lite on the floor behind the driver’s seat. At the station, the man refused to take a breathalyzer test. In addition to the DUI charge, police cited the man for a laned roadway violation, failure to stop at a stop sign, driving in the presence of alcohol, and refusing to submit to a chemical test.

Saturday, February 24

12:29 a.m. – Police arrested a Seekonk, Mass., man, 52, for driving while intoxicated after he allegedly blew through the stop sign on Division Street and First Avenue. The man told police he hadn’t stopped at the stop sign, adding, “You are right, go ahead and write me the ticket.” An officer asked the man if he had been drinking that night because he smelled of alcohol. The man told the officer had been at a bar on Main Street earlier that night, and he had one beer and a Captain Morgan with Diet Coke prior to driving. The man appeared impaired during field sobriety tests. He refused to take a preliminary breath test at the scene or a breathalyzer test at the station. In addition to the DUI charge, police ticketed the man for failing to obey a stop sign and refusing to submit to a chemical test.

3:39 p.m. – EGPD officers arrested an EG man for DUI and obstruction after EGFD reported the man as possibly intoxicated on Water Street, according to logs. Police also cited the man for refusing to submit to a chemical test.

9:23 p.m. – A concerned citizen told police that an alarm had been going off for 15 or 20 minutes at Camp Fogarty on South County Trail. Police later found it was a malfunctioning fire alarm, which EGFD would later reset.

Sunday, February 25

12:05 a.m. – Police and fire officials responded to a call of an intoxicated person sitting on the ground in front of Low Key on Main Street, according to logs. Police report that the man was “turned over to a friend.”

12:35 a.m. – EGPD officers helped “return” an intoxicated person home from Main and Union streets.

5:25 p.m. – A Good Samaritan brought a credit card they found on Pierce Street into the EGPD station, where it was later returned to its owner.