Police Log: ‘I’m Not Supposed to Be Driving’

Tuesday, January 16

12:18 a.m. – EGPD officers arrested a Warwick man, 49, for DUI after they watched him nearly drive into a parked car on Main Street. Police noticed the man’s “severely bloodshot watery eyes.” The man gave officers his registration but not his proof of insurance or his driver’s license. He apologized to officers for nearly striking another car and said that he had “two whiskey nips earlier in the night, like a few hours ago. I was running to my parent’s house in North Kingstown because my dad fell, and I needed to go pick him up, now I’m heading home, officer, I apologize for that.” After failing multiple roadside sobriety tests, the man took a preliminary breath test with a reading of .279 percent blood alcohol level. Following the man’s arrest, police found a “large pile” of beer, liqueurs and some alcoholic nips that were empty or slightly empty. At the station, the man used a breathalyzer, which resulted in two readings of .215 percent BAC (the legal limit is .08 percent). In addition to the DUi charge, police cited the man for a laned roadway violation, operating a vehicle without proof of issuance, driving without a license, and operating a vehicle in the presence of alcohol.

2:28 p.m. – Police report that a tree was down, blocking the roadway on Cindy Ann Drive with “live wires on it,” according to logs. R.I. Energy responded.

2:51 p.m. – EGPD officers told a Westwood Drive resident the resident would have to get a pest control company to deal with the “several squirrels” in their fireplace after the resident called seeking help.

10:16 p.m. – A woman called EGPD officers to ask about filing a report against her father, who has custody of her three children, but she believed is on drugs. A man later called requesting a welfare check on his children “as his 9-year-old son stated” his grandfather “was in his room smoking drugs.” Dispatch and officers note in police logs that “this is an ongoing issue” and that these two individuals are “harassing” the grandfather “because he has custody of the children.” The logs also state, “Officers will not be responding to the address.”

11:44 p.m. – EGPD officers performed a welfare check on children at an EG residence. An officer wrote the children were “safe and healthy,” according to police logs. The 14-year-old told officers “she and her younger brother feel safe at this residence.”

Wednesday, January 17

1:06 a.m. – Police arrested a Cranston woman, 24, for DUI after the car she was driving went into the opposite lane on Main Street. During the stop, officers noted the driver’s “severely bloodshot watery eyes.” After telling police she had two vodka spritzes earlier, she said she only had one at a local bar where she told officers she worked that night. After failing multiple roadside sobriety tests, the woman agreed to take a preliminary breath test, which resulted in a reading of .142 BAC. Police took the woman into custody. She refused to take a breathalyzer test at the station. In addition to the DUI charge, police ticketed the woman for refusing to take a chemical test and a laned roadway violation.

11:30 a.m. – An officer said a Cole Middle School student threatened to leave school property. The student’s mother responded to the school. Police wrote in the log that “the student will remain in school for the day.”

5:31 p.m. – A caller told the police a man was at the EGHS track “watching people run last week,” according to logs.

Thursday, January 18

12:56 p.m. – EGPD officers took a report of a possible violation of a no-contact order. They noted this is a “family problem.”

1:17 p.m. – The squirrels that were in a Westwood Drive home’s fireplace were “set free,” according to police logs.

2:27 p.m. – A caller told police someone took off after hitting an unattended vehicle in one of the Lifespan parking lots on South County Trail.

3:31 p.m. – EGFD notified EGPD of a report of smoke at a home on Phillips Road. Later members of the EGFD informed EGPD that there was “food on the stove” and that they would handle it.

8:27 p.m. – EGPD officers arrested a Providence man, 25, for his fourth violation of driving with a suspended license. Police pulled the car over on Queen Street due to the car’s “heavy front end damage and no front license plate,” according to reports. The driver told police the car had been in an accident, adding, “Yeah, man, I’m not supposed to be driving.” Police had the car towed after taking the man into custody.

11:54 p.m. – EGPD officers stopped a driver speeding at 50 mph on Division Street. During routine checks, an officer discovered the car’s registration was suspended. The officer ticketed the man for the registration violation and had the car towed.

Friday, January 19

1:58 a.m. – Police officers arrested a Hope man, 23, for DUI after noticing his car drift into the opposite lane on Division Street near First Avenue. During the traffic stop, an officer reported the driver had “bloodshot, watery eyes” and smelt like “alcohol and cologne,” according to a report. In addition, the officer described the driver as “very talkative and nervous,” mentioning in the report that the man “continued apologizing to me.” After telling the officer he did not drink that night, he then said he’d one or two beers on Main Street. He failed multiple sobriety tests, and the result of his preliminary breath test was .188 BAC. At the station, he refused to take a breathalyzer test. In addition to the DUI charge, police cited the man for a laned roadway violation and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

11:54 a.m. – A caller told police that a car was speeding through the school zone near Hanaford Elementary and “going through stop signs,” according to police logs. An officer found the vehicle parked and unoccupied at a residence.

12:10 p.m. – Warwick PD officers handed over two EG residents, a 37-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, to EGPD on an EGPD warrant for shoplifting from Dave’s Marketplace in November. A manager at Dave’s told officers that according to surveillance footage, the two put items in a cart and “then later manipulated the items in the cars, moving them from the cart into the purse.” They purchased four items but “never removed the concealed items from the purse.” The stolen items include McCormick spices, shrimp, lobster, and sushi totaling $66.68. Prior to the arrest, the woman admitted she and her boyfriend had taken items without paying for them and asked officers if she could just go there and pay for them, saying she could not go to jail because she had two children. Officers noted in their report that the manager at Dave’s would like to press charges and have no-trespass orders in place against the two.

1 p.m. – An EG resident handed over two wallets he found at East Greenwich High School the previous Saturday. According to a police report, both wallets contained various personal items. The man who found the wallets told police he contacted both wallet owners, informing them he would drop the found proprietary off at EGPD headquarters. Police also reached out to both wallet owners.

2:36 p.m. – Police emptied out the drug take-back boxes at the EGPD station and recorded “14lbs recovered,” according to logs.

3:28 p.m. – An EGPD officer arrested a Warwick man, 50, for his third violation of driving with a suspended license after he nearly hit the officer’s cruiser while pulling out of a parking lot on Cliff Street. In addition to the arrest, the officer ticketed the man for driving an unregistered vehicle and had his car towed.

6:10 p.m. – EGPD officers found two patrons drinking beer and another drinking what they believe was a “mixed alcoholic beverage” at Downtown Tilly on Main Street. According to a police report, when the cops arrived to do a bar check, they saw the “owner and manager” of the establishment standing behind the bar that contained a “large display of liquor bottles” and “several types of beer on draft.” The owner confirmed that the bar had yet to obtain its liquor license at that time and had a hearing about getting a liquor license set for the following Monday. Police noted the owner “apologized and was cooperative throughout the interaction” and said “he would not serve alcohol until further notice.”

9:05 p.m. – A Greenwich Hotel employee asked police to check out an ID. Police said the ID was legit.

Saturday, January 20

8:44 a.m. – A caller told police they lost a gold bracelet near the EG Library on Wednesday, Jan.17.

10:59 a.m. – EGPD officers performed another bar check of Downtown Tilly. They found that while the manager had “removed the bar tap handles” and the display of liquor bottles on the top shelf behind the bar, there were still “many bottles of alcoholic beverages on the bottom shelf behind the bar,” according to reports. Officers told the manager he could not have any alcohol inside the restaurant. They also said he would have to move the stools away from the bar. According to a report, the manager told police, “he will do whatever is necessary” and was “cooperative throughout this encounter.”

11:48 a.m. – EGPD officers returned to Downtown Tilly to find the stools “in front of the bar as they were before.” When instructed to move them, the manager said, he was “not moving the stools” and that “they’ve been here since May and it has not been an issue until now.” An officer informed him that was a violation.

3:51 p.m. – Police note in their logs that there were “no violations observed” when checking back in at Downtown Tilly, according to logs.

5:53 p.m. – A man walking his dog on Division Street called the cops after seeing two people with flashlights “roaming around” a home for sale, according to police. An officer who checked on the situation found out the men were fixing a window.

7:46 p.m. – EGPD officers again note in their logs that there were “no violations observed” when checking on Downtown Tilly.

Sunday, January 21

11:11 a.m. – EGPD officers checked on Downtown Tilly again to find that the “chairs are still present, being displayed at the bar,” according to logs. The log also states that the restaurant is “noncompliant from yesterday’s issues.”

6:19 p.m. – Police went to check on Downtown Tilly again but the “location [was] closed at this time.”