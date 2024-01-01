Police Log: ‘I Do This All The Time’

Monday, December 18

8:25 a.m. – Callers from various parts of town reported tree limbs and wires down along with flooding throughout the day.

8:44 a.m. – EGPD officers followed up on a possible breaking and entering that occurred on Main Street earlier, according to police logs.

9:44 a.m. – Police followed up on an ongoing investigation on Cooper Lane, according to police logs.

1:37 p.m. – EGPD officers looked into a hit-and-run that took place on Division Street near the 95 north on-ramp. The driver who was struck said a light blue car crashed into his vehicle before driving away. Using the information provided by the person hit, police were able to track down the other driver’s car via a suspended license. However, the person was not home. They then called a phone number associated with the car and left a message telling that person to call EGPD headquarters.

5:28 p.m. – A caller from the Savory Grape told officers the person “who has been taking items from the store is there again,” according to logs. Police did not arrive in time to intercept the person.

6:43 p.m. – A Bassett Circle resident told police that their neighbor’s alarm was going off. The homeowner, whose alarm was sounding, explained to officers they were having trouble with it.

9:40 p.m. – An EG resident told police that her neighbor’s car alarm kept going on and off, and the last time that had happened, the woman set it off because she needed help. Police and EGFD arrived and transported the woman to Roger Williams ED for a medical evaluation after they noticed “a smell of gas in the residence.”

Tuesday, December 19

10:21 a.m. – The Rhode Island Department of Health notified the EG Animal Control Officer that someone had been bitten by a dog while making a delivery in town on Dec. 9. The North Kingstown Animal Shelter confirmed that the dog was up to date on its rabies vaccination.

12:47 p.m. – Employees at a Main Street business told police that a man banged on one of their car windows while they were inside and yelled at them about trash being left behind the business. The man told police that while he is not the property manager “he used to be and that he still takes care of the area behind the property,” according to a police report. Officers told the man to have the property manager handle issues regarding trash. The employees, one of whom ran into the guy at the back door of the business, told police that they felt threatened but did not file a no-contact order at the time the report was filed.

1:52 p.m. – The EG animal control officer helped to capture a cat following the EG owner’s death. The sister of the deceased resident told police that the roughly 16-year-old cat was “aggressive,” prompting the ACO to enter the residence via a locksmith with “a carrier, bite gloves, and a cat grabber.” After failing to coax the cat from under a bed, the ACO called for backup. Eventually, they retrieved the cat and contacted shelters in an attempt to find the feline a home.

9:10 p.m. – A concerned citizen walked into EGPD headquarters to complain about a “large pile of leaves just in front of Division [Street] on Rector Street,” according to police logs. No one answered at the home nearest the leaves when an officer called.

9:39 p.m. – A caller told police a man with a beard, wearing a baseball hat, a sweatshirt, and sweatpants, was on their street. Police checked it out and discovered the man was from a towing company there to repossess a vehicle.

Wednesday, December 20

8:06 a.m. – Police reported that workers were on Rector Street cleaning up the leaves that a resident complained about the previous day.

10:25 a.m. – Police investigated a larceny at Panera Bread on Division Street, according to logs.

4:36 p.m. – A South Road resident told police someone contacted her about an additional insurance loan on another property she owns that neither she nor her husband had taken out. The representative from the company gave the resident the phone number of the person who took out the loan. When the woman called the number, a man picked up and, after figuring out what the call was about, “immediately hung up the telephone,” according to reports.

5:47 p.m. – A caller from University Orthopedics on South Country Trail told officers that two cars full of kids were parked on the lower level of the parking garage and that employees leaving for the night felt unsafe. Officers spoke with the drivers and told them to leave.

Thursday, December 21

3:35 a.m. – EGPD officers discovered a broken water pipe at Regal Court on Long Street.

10:33 a.m. – Police told the driver of a linen truck near La Masseria to move.

4:54 p.m. – The sales manager at a business on South County Trail filed three no-trespass orders against three recently terminated employees who, the manager said, “displayed inappropriate behavior to both clients and fellow employees,” according to reports. One of the former employees “had a tendency to use profanity at the office and often would ‘blow up’ at other employees.” The person making the report told officers the staff felt threatened and the owners were afraid these three would “return and cause more trouble.”

Friday, December 22

12:02 a.m. – An active National Guard member got into a car accident on Division Street near the 95N on-ramp that required extra police presence because there was a Glock 43 gun in the car. The driver told the officer, “I have a weapon in the car with me,” according to reports. EGPD officers took control of the weapon that they reported was in a holster and not chambered. The driver did provide EGPD officers with her pistol/revolver certificate from the City of Warwick.

12:24 a.m. – EGPD officers arrested a Warwick man, 54, for DUI after he drove his car “over the median into the opposite lane of travel” on Division Street near the 95N on-ramp while EGPD officers assisted with the aforementioned car accident, according to reports. Officers on the scene said they heard a loud scraping noise. After they stopped the car, officers stated that the driver had “bloodshot and watery eyes with his face having a blotchy tone.” According to a police report, the driver used the car door to help him balance while getting out of the car. The man, slurring his speech, told police that he had “only a few drinks” but “takes several different types of medication.” He refused to take field sobriety tests, a preliminary breath test, or a breathalyzer test back at the station. In addition to the DUI charge, police cited the man for refusing to submit to a chemical test, entering a blocked intersection, and a laned roadway violation.

9:29 a.m. – Police issued a no-trespass order barring a man from an EG residence. The man told police as he was leaving the residence that a report of two people arguing were his ex-girlfriend and her son. According to the woman involved, she was arguing with the man, whom she requested police prevent from returning to her apartment. Police left a voicemail for the man about the no-trespass order.

11:23 a.m. – EGPD officers checked on an alleged choking incident that took place at Sweet Peas Village on Middle Road, according to police logs.

3:46 p.m. – A man fell off a ladder and sustained a head injury on King Philip Trail, according to police logs.

6:14 p.m. – A caller told police a car had been parked on the no-parking side of the street on Upland Avenue for over a month. The car’s owner told police he would have it towed as he was having car troubles. When police checked, the car had been towed.

Saturday, December 23

1:18 a.m. – Police arrested a North Providence man, 23, for DUI after pulling him over for driving 50 mph on Division Street near Sanctuary Drive. During the stop, an officer noticed the man’s “severely bloodshot watery eyes,” according to reports. He told officers he was coming from Main Street and he’d had four vodka lemonades. He said, “I do this all the time, and then I drive back to North Providence.” Officers also noticed a blunt in the car’s center cupholder, which the man explained had marijuana inside it and that he “just smoked a few puffs.” After failing multiple roadside sobriety tests, officers took the man back to the station, where he blew a .115 and a .111 in a breathalyzer. Police also found an open half-empty bottle of vodka in the trunk, along with an “opened bucket of Fireball nips.” In addition to the DUI charge, police cited the man for speeding and being in the presence of alcohol while driving.

5:57 a.m. – Two neighbors got into a verbal argument because a Long Street man accused a Castle Street resident of parking his vehicles in a way that prevented him from exiting his driveway. According to police, this is “an ongoing issue.” Police said it was a civil issue and told both men to “keep the peace.”

8 a.m. – A Castle Street resident told police that a member of the board of the homeowner’s association “has recently been harassing” him over a “parking complaint,” according to police reports. The man said that the woman who threatened to tow his car from the HOA parking area visited earlier in the week and refused to leave until he asked her six to seven times. The man wanted police to document the incident.

9 p.m. – When a Frenchtown Road man went to see what caused a noise outside his home, he “observed a vehicle in his front yard,” according to a police report. The driver was gone by the time police arrived, but the officer on scene stated that due to tire marks, it appeared that the driver blew the stop sign at an intersection, went through bushes, and onto the man’s property. The man was unable to see the car’s license plate number as the driver sped off.

Sunday, December 24

12:48 a.m. – EGPD officers pulled over a car doing 37 mph on Division Street near Heritage Drive. During the traffic stop, an officer asked why there was tape on the steering wheel, to which one of the men in the car responded, “Is it illegal to have tape on the steering wheel?” Additionally, the officer noted the plastic panel above the brake pedal was hanging off. The officer reported the men appeared “nervous,” so he asked them to consent to a search of the vehicle. The officer reported he recognized signs “consistent with drug/weapon hides,” so they initiated a search but didn’t find anything. Police let the men off with a warning about speeding.

2:07 a.m. – EGPD officers arrested a Narragansett man, 33, for DUI after watching him nearly drive into a guard rail on Division Street and drift in and out of various lanes. Officers spoke to the man in the Neon Gas Station Parking lot, where he had pulled off the road. During the traffic stop, the man had trouble finding his paperwork and told police he was swerving because he “was trying to fix the thing on my dashboard.” He also told police officers he did not drink that night despite police reporting they smelled a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath.” The man failed multiple roadside sobriety tests and refused to take a preliminary breath test at the scene, saying, “I’m not going to do that, if I blow in it and it’s over, will you let me go?” That is when he admitted to having two martinis earlier in the night. He finally agreed to take a preliminary breath test which read a .263. At the station, he refused to take a breathalyzer test. In addition to the arrest, police cited the man for a laned roadway violation and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

5:01 p.m. – A Kenyon Avenue resident told police her garage door opened on its own. She asked EGPD to check the garage.