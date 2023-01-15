Police Log: Fence-Jumping Cow & Errant Co-Worker

Tuesday, Jan. 3

9:54 a.m. – A caller told police a neighbor’s dog was outside barking in the early morning hours. The neighbor agreed to lock the doggie door at night to keep the dog indoors.

1:24 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police R.I. Energy told her she had a $1,032.37 bill for a property in Johnston. The woman said she never lived at that address. R.I. Energy said they required a police report to file a fraud claim.

3:08 p.m. – An East Greenwich man told police his mother, age 81, had gone to a doctor’s appointment earlier in the day and had not come home. Police confirmed with the doctor’s office in Warwick that the woman had been there and appeared healthy and that she’d left around 10:30 a.m. Police contacted a Massachusetts’ friend of the woman’s but he said he had not heard from her. Eventually, police in Plymouth, Mass., contacted EGPD to say they had found the woman pulled over in her car, having encountered bad weather. They said they would bring her to the police station in that town and await a family member to help her get home.

4:26 p.m. – Police arrested a West Warwick man, 36, for driving with a suspended license after police noted the truck he was driving had a very loud exhaust and things piled up in the truck bed in an unsafe manner while driving west on First Avenue. Routine checks showed the license suspension; the license plates were not registered to the truck and the truck was found to be unregistered. Because this was the man’s third license offense, police took him into custody and had his car towed. Police also cited him for lack of registration and misuse of plates.

8:51 p.m. – A caller told police that CVS employees on South County Trail were trying to harm her by not giving her her medication. The pharmacy said there were no medications there for the woman. Police called EGFD; rescue took her to the hospital for evaluation.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

2:02 p.m. – Police cited a North Kingstown woman for driving a car with suspended registration after she was involved in a minor traffic accident on South County Trail.

8:05 p.m. – A driver told police he got out of his car at Frenchtown Elementary School to throw a bag of trash into the dumpster there but he forgot to put the car in park and it rolled into a fence, damaging it.

9:10 p.m. – An employee at the Greenwich Hotel asked police to check on a couple staying in a room there because it sounded like they were fighting and it had become physical. Police found the couple was having intimate relations; there was no sign of an altercation.

Thursday, Jan. 5

1:35 p.m. – Police found a Cranston man, 61, who had been listed as missing earlier that day. The man was sitting in his car in a parking lot on South County Trail, waiting until 1:45 for an appointment he had at that time. Police notified the man’s daughter that her dad was ok.

12:40 p.m. – Police arrested a North Providence man, 45, for simple assault following a complaint made the previous day by a his co-worker, who said he had lifted up her shirt outside a Main Street bar. The man told police he was wrong to do that. He was processed at the station and given a district court summons.

5:29 p.m. – Police cited an East Greenwich woman for driving a car with canceled registration after she was seen operating her cell phone while driving on Division Street, then rolling through a stop sign at Division and Kenyon Avenue. Police had the car towed to the woman’s residence, cited her for the registration and using her cell phone, and gave her a warning on the stop sign violation.

8:09 p.m. – Police gave an East Greenwich man a no trespass order for a residence on Duke Street after a witness said they saw him appearing to try to break in the front door of the residence. Because there was no sign of forced entry and no apparent damage, police did not charge the man but instead issued the no trespass order.

9:11 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 37, for breaking and entering after he alleged walked into a residence on Long Street belonging to people he did not know. It turned out to be the same man who police had given the no trespass order to an hour earlier. A surveillance camera had shown the man who entered the Long Street residence. The man also had a tool that can be used in burglaries and was charged with that as well.

10:12 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 51, on a warrant from Coventry after he and a passenger was first stopped on Duke Street because police were looking for someone related to an earlier incident. Police let them go but then heard from dispatch about the warrant. The man was processed at the EG station, then picked up by Coventry police.

11:36 p.m. – Police arrested a Cranston man, 37, for driving while intoxicated after he was pulled over southbound on Post Road because police said he was following the car in front of him too closely and did not have his headlights on. The man smelled heavily of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes, according to the report. He told police he’d been at the End Zone Pub but declined to say what he’d been drinking. When he got out of his car, he had difficulty maintaining his balance. Based on these things, police took him into custody and had his car towed. At the station, he declined to take a chemical breath test to determine his blood alcohol level. In addition to a district court summons for the DUI, police cited him for refusing the test, following a car too closely, and not using headlights. A family member picked him up.

Saturday, Jan. 7

12:03 a.m. – EGPD were called to assist with a “large fight” at The Trap in Potowomut because Warwick PD was delayed. People had left the scene by the time police arrived; police were looking for one man with blood on his face. Warwick PD arrived and took over.

1:01 a.m. – Police found a stray cow on South County Trail; they alerted the owner of a nearby farm that one of their cows may have strayed.

2:15 a.m. – A caller told police a couple was arguing on King Street. Police spoke with the couple and according to them and to a security guard from Mainstreet Coffee, there was no physical fight. The woman’s father was on the scene and said he would take the woman to his home in North Kingstown overnight; the man was taken to the police station to await pick up by his mother.

2:09 a.m. – A caller told police the cow was still loose, running southbound on South County Trail. It jumped a fence and headed into the woods. The owner was alerted and finally contained the animal.

Sunday, Jan. 8

6:10 a.m. – A man who got locked out of his car on Main Street asked police for help; EGFD arrived and was able to get the door opened.

8:23 p.m. – An EG man told police someone had taken his Rhode Island disabled veteran license plates while he was visiting his mother at an East Greenwich medical facility between 10:15 and 11:35 a.m.