Police Log: Dog Custody Conflict; DUI Pizza Offer

Monday, January 29

11:11 a.m. – North Kingstown PD officers arrested a Coventry woman, 45, on an EG warrant for allegedly shoplifting from Dave’s Marketplace the previous day. The store manager provided EGPD officers with video evidence of the woman concealing the items in her bag before leaving the store without paying for them. The items included shaving cream, deodorant, children’s Benadryl, shampoo, a magic eraser, blueberry jam, and pretzels. EGPD officers went to the NKPD station to take custody of the woman.

Tuesday, January 30

4:45 p.m. – An EG woman accused a neighbor of cyber harassment and disorderly conduct. The woman told police the man sent her “harassing emails,” including one that contained the image of a man in military gear holding what appeared to be a gun and standing in a shooting stance. Additionally, she told police the man told her, “‘I am going to pick these condo people off one by one,’ then made a hand motion imitating shooting a firearm.” She told police the man may be angry with her because of her time on an HOA board from which she resigned earlier in the month. The man told police he never said those words, did not recall sending an email with an image of a man holding a gun, and any email correspondence with the woman would have included “all members of the condo.” At the time the police report was written, EGPD officers had no evidence to corroborate the woman’s allegations.

5:07 p.m. – An EG resident told police that his computer had been hacked. An officer stated in the logs that the man was “receiving spam calls,” and the officer “assisted him with blocking the telephone numbers.”

Wednesday, January 31

11:52 p.m. – EGPD officers set an animal trap to help a Crestridge Drive resident with a cat stuck in the rafters of their home.

1:54 p.m. – A caller told police that a man “acting odd” asked about the sale of a trailer at Faith Hill Farm on Division Road.

1:59 p.m. – EGPD officers tasered an EG woman who locked herself in a bathroom and threatened to take her own life with a knife. When officers attempted to get into the bathroom, they noticed the woman was blocking the door with a knife to her throat. Due to the fact that police thought the woman “might use the knife on herself or us,” they forced the door open just enough to deploy a taser, which did not work because only one of the probes was touching the woman. Police used a “drive stun” on the woman instead, which caused her to drop the knife, which was eventually thrown “into the tub” by an EGPD officer. The woman was taken to Kent Hospital.

2:21 p.m. – A caller told police there was a dead dog in the road near the Route 4 SB off-ramp at Route 403. It turned out to be a coyote. The officer notified DEM.

4:05 p.m. – A caller told police people were “frequently” speeding and driving recklessly on Tanglewood Drive but cited no “specific time of day.”

4:32 p.m. – Pawtucket police told EGPD they had a 26-year-old Pawtucket man in custody on EG warrants. The man has two active warrants in EG for domestic assault and battery, two counts of domestic disorderly conduct, and one for domestic vandalism.

Thursday, February 1

2:59 a.m. – A caller told police that a dog had been barking for an hour on Rector Street. The officer who responded to the call said that no one answered the door and the dog was no longer outside

12:49 p.m. – A caller told police someone had listed property he owns on Middle Road on Zillow but that he wasn’t selling it. A representative for Hope Reality told police someone with fake identification posing as the real landowner met with them requesting to list the property for sale. The land has taken off the market pending an investigation from their legal team, they told police. The report was forwarded to detectives.

Friday, February 2

10:26 a.m. – According to police logs, two men who appeared to be very drunk were given a ride home by a friend from the plaza at 1000 Division Street.

10:30 a.m. – A South Road resident told police that his ex-girlfriend stole his pug from his mother’s house in Coventry. The man said he got the dog “years” before the two started dating, while the woman told police they got the dog together while they were a couple. At the time the report was taken, neither had produced evidence of who actually owned the dog. EGPD officers told them that this was a civil matter and they would follow up with them at a later date.

11:52 a.m. – An EGPD officer ticketed a driver for operating an unregistered vehicle after they pulled the man over for speeding on Division Street. During the stop, officers noticed that the plates on the car did not match the vehicle. The officer let the man off with a warning for speeding, having no inspection sticker, and no proof of insurance, but they had the car towed.

12:45 p.m. – An EGPD officer ticketed a driver for driving with an out-of-date inspection sticker on Main Street. The driver told police that they hadn’t been keeping up with the maintenance because “they were hoping to trade the vehicle in soon,” according to reports. In addition to the ticket, police had the car towed.



Saturday, February 3

12:21 a.m. – Police arrested a Sterling, Conn., man, 21, for DUI after initially pulling him over for speeding and nearly striking a guardrail on Division Street, according to reports. After telling the officer that he had one beer at a bar on Main Street, the officer asked him to step out of the car and perform roadside sobriety tests which police said indicated he may have been intoxicated. The man took a preliminary breath test which read .129. At the station, he took a breathalyzer which resulted in readings of .103 and .095 (the legal limit is .08). In addition to the charge, police ticketed the man for speeding.

1:13 p.m. – Police notified the EGFD that a pipe had burst, the hot water tank was leaking, and water was coming from a vacant EG residence. EGPD notified the EG building inspector of the “poor conditions” of the residence.

5:46 p.m. – A car hit a deer on South County Trail that had to be euthanized.

7:03 p.m. – A caller from Victor’s Kitchen and Pizzeria on Post Road told police that he had two orders over the last two nights that went unpaid for.

Sunday, February 4

12:56 a.m. – EGPD officers arrested a Cranston man, 35, for DUI after pulling him over for speeding and swerving in and out of lanes on Division Street. During the traffic stop, the officer noticed the driver’s “bloodshot and watery” eyes, according to reports. The driver told an officer that he had “a few beers.” Police stated the man’s multiple field sobriety test results led them to believe he was intoxicated. The man refused to take a preliminary breath test. While being handcuffed, the man told police they “have a weak case” and that he was going to contact his lawyer. In addition to refusing to take a breathalyzer at the station, the man would not sign an implied consent notice officers read to him. However, the man was “booked and processed without issue” and stated he would “order pizzas for the employees at the station.” In addition to the charge, police ticketed the man for refusing to submit to a chemical test, a laned violation, speeding, disobeying a stop sign, and refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test.

12:59 a.m. – Police arrested a Coventry woman, 53, for DUI after an officer saw the driver nearly “crashing into the brush” on the side of Division Street. During the traffic stop, the woman explained to an officer, “I’m sorry, I was texting my daughter to ask her if everything was alright,” according to reports. The officer stated in his report that the woman had “severely bloodshot watery eyes.” The woman told officers that she had one vodka seltzer at her boyfriend’s home earlier that night. After the result of her roadside sobriety tests indicated she was intoxicated, police had the woman perform a preliminary breath test which resulted in a reading of .103. At the station, the woman refused to take a breathalyzer test. In addition to the charge, police ticketed the woman for a laned roadway violation and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

3 a.m. – A Wine Street resident told police that a homeless man he is familiar with knocked on his back door before breaking a window. The resident told police the man told him to call the cops and that he believed the man was trying to find “a place to stay warm,” according to reports. The man who broke the window had left by the time police arrived, and the resident said he did not wish to pursue charges.

6:50 a.m. – EGPD officers arrested a Hampstead, N.H., man, 30, on two felony counts of breaking and entering, two misdemeanor counts of vandalism, and one felony count of each for assault, robbery, and obstruction.

Monday, February 5

12:43 a.m. – EGPD officers arrested a Coventry man, 24, for DUI after stopping him for speeding on Division Street. The man smelled of alcohol, according to the report. He told police he drank alcohol but “earlier in the day, not this evening.” When police asked the man to perform field sobriety tests, he said, “Sir, can you just follow me home? I know I’m OK to drive right now.” The man took the tests, which police said showed he was impaired. The man refused to take a preliminary breath test or a breathalyzer at the station. In their report, police state that they found two small “dab” containers open and full, containing THC located in the center console along with a “glass mason jar filled with cannabis inside on the passenger seat.” In addition to the charge, police cited the man for speeding, refusing to take a preliminary breath test, and refusing to submit to a chemical test.