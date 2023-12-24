Police Log: Distracting Xmas Lights; Theft Investigations 

Monday, December 11

8:01 a.m. – A “wild rabbit [was] let go in the woods” near Duke Street, according to police logs.

12:51 p.m. – EGPD officers assisted with traffic as a “new home” was “being delivered” on Tillinghast Road, according to police logs.

Tuesday, December 12

1:12 a.m. – A caller from South County Hospital requested police help find a woman who left the emergency room with her IV still intact. An officer tracked the woman down to her house and she told them someone had removed the IV before he’d arrived. “All appeared to be normal,” the log read.

7:22 a.m. – A Spring Street resident found a Marshalls bag filled with “various items in his front lawn,” according to a police report. Those items included a red Christmas stocking, a white Christmas sweater with Christmas trees and reindeer on it, a pair of black gloves, two tubes of lotion, and a box of lip gloss, along with a receipt totaling $102.47. Later that morning, a caller told police that someone may have stolen items from their vehicle on Eldredge Avenue. It turned out that the bag was the property in question. EGPD officers drove the bag to the resident’s house.

8:12 a.m. – Police investigated a larceny at West Street, according to police logs.

9:26 a.m. – EGPD officers checked out a car parked in Providence that might have been stolen from Church Street.

10:41 a.m. – “Someone left the water running” in the EGPD breakroom and “flooded the room,” according to police logs. “DPW responded with a wet vac.”

3:29 p.m. – Multiple people called the EGPD about a loose “Rottweiler-like” dog on South Pierce Road. Police could not contact the dog’s owner, even after they spoke to the owner’s friend who was in a car at the scene. Officers were able to get the dog inside the owner’s home.

4:44 p.m. – The property manager at Life Storage on South County Trail asked police to eject an intoxicated person staying in his car on the property. North Kingstown Fire rescue transported the man to Kent County Medical Hospital.

8:08 p.m. – A caller told police that she was driving behind an “erratic operator who was swearing and driving over the lines on the roadways” near River Farm Drive, according to police reports. Police spoke with the “erratic driver,” who said she was out with her granddaughter “looking at Christmas lights.”

Wednesday, December 13

8:20 a.m. – EGPD requested assistance from the EGFD after investigating a “sulfur smell” at East Greenwich High School. The smell was a burnt extension cord plugged into a space heater. Members of the EGFD ventilated the school and checked on 10 students with the help of Warwick Fire Department. The students were evacuated but were later allowed back into school as first responders “determined [the] school was safe to resume for the day.”

9:19 a.m. – A caller informed police that someone had cut the “main Cox cable line” feeding into the condominium complex at Cricket Court for the second time in two days. Cox repaired the cable before EGPD officers arrived. However, in their report, police stated that “in both instances the person responsible cut the cable clearly as if they had the proper tool for doing so.” Police also noted that someone had alerted Cox’s security division, and they were looking into the matter.

6:51 p.m. – A caller told EGPD officers that someone was “following him through random neighborhoods” after he passed him on 95N, according to police reports. Officers met with the driver as he made a right onto Shippeetown Road onto Division Street. The driver, allegedly following the caller, made a left. Another officer met up with the driver accused of following the caller, but “decided that nothing of a criminal nature had occurred.”

8:35 p.m. – A Cumberland Farms employee at the South County Trail location told police that someone in a box truck damaged a gas pump. According to the witness, the driver scraped the truck against the pump, destroying the hose and part of the pump display. Police have requested camera footage of the incident.

Thursday, December 14

12:06 a.m. – An EG resident called police about a cleaning company using loud equipment at the London Bridge Learning Center on Duke Street. Workers told police they would be finished by 12:30 a.m.

12:14 a.m. – EGPD officers arrested a Providence man, 41, for DUI after catching him driving allegedly 75 mph on Division Street near Sanctuary Drive. After police pulled the man over and asked for his paperwork, the man handed them his Costa Rica driver’s license. According to police, they smelled “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath.” When asked if he had any drinks that night, he said, “I had two glasses of wine, that’s it.” Soon after, he told police he also had a shot of vodka. After failing multiple roadside sobriety tests, the man blew a .170 into a preliminary breathalyzer test at the scene. During the man’s booking, he blew a .147 and a .142 into a breathalyzer at the station. The man could not tell the police what bar he was coming from. In addition to the arrest, police ticketed the man for speeding, driving without a license, and a laned roadway violation.

11:56 a.m. – An EG resident told police that a package containing medical supplies never showed up at her door. She said she contacted Blue Cross Blue Shield, who said, according to FedEx tracking information, the package had been delivered. The woman told police that the security footage on her television showed that no package was delivered that day. A representative from her insurance agency said they would allow a new package of supplies to be sent out once the incident was documented.

6:18 p.m. – An officer checked on a man sitting on a bench near Starbucks on Main Street. The man was waiting for a ride.

Friday, December 15

8:22 a.m. – Police are investigating “unlocked vehicles” that have been “gone through overnight” on Moosehorn Road.

9:50 a.m. – EGPD officers are investigating a larceny at Victor’s Kitchen and Pizzeria on Post Road that possibly involved cooking oil.

11:21 a.m. – A caller found a new pair of sneakers on the side of Moosehorn Road owned by “the victim” of a larceny that police were already investigating.

2:09 p.m. – An EGPD officer found two Newfoundland dogs walking around on their own behind Cole Middle School. The officer found the dog’s owners and returned the pups to them.

2:55 p.m. – A caller told police they got into a verbal argument with a panhandler on New London Turnpike.

3:23 p.m. – A Lynn Circle resident told police someone rummaged through two vehicles during the night.

5 p.m. – Two EG residents contacted the EGPD to document ongoing verbal disputes with their neighbor. They claim not to know why this person “continues to start verbal disputes with them,” according to police. EGPD officers were unable to speak with the man in question as of this report.

Saturday, December 16

12:55 p.m. – Someone told police two Doberman Pinschers were loose on South Pierce Road and Woodland Road. It was actually three loose dogs who were all later returned to their owner.

Sunday, December 17

8:54 a.m. – A caller complained of a barking dog on Virginia Avenue. The owner brought the dog inside.

3:28 p.m. – Police told a man in East Greenwich Square holding the sign, “Will Accept Free Weed,” that he could not solicit on private property.

Monday, December 18

5:31 a.m. – Police notified R.I. Energy of a downed tree having knocked a live wire to the ground on Rector Street.

6:09 a.m. – Police are investigating a breaking and entering on Main Street after a person found the front window and entry door of an unidentified location broken, according to police logs.