Police Log: Bullets Found at Indoor Playground; ‘My fault, I’m drunk’

Monday, November 6

3:33 p.m. – An EG resident asked police for help with their son, who was “out of control,” according to police logs. The son was taken for a psychological evaluation.

4:06 p.m. – EGPD officers escorted the Cole Middle School soccer team’s transport bus from school to the highway after the team won the state championship.

4:55 p.m. – Police arrested an EG man, 65, for DUI and refusing to submit to a chemical test after they determined he caused a three-vehicle crash on Post and South Pierce Roads. When police arrived, the man said, “It’s my fault, I’m drunk.” The man’s dog ran off following the crash, but a passerby returned the pup before police took it to the North Kingstown Animal Hospital in case it sustained injuries in the crash. The man, who was having trouble standing, according to police, continued to ask where the dog was despite police stating they had told him where the dog was multiple times. He refused to perform field sobriety tests or a breathalyzer back at the station and said, “I already admitted it.” At EGPD headquarters, the man said he knew he was in an accident and then began asking officers for details regarding the accident. Police note in their report that while all the individuals in the crash were uninjured, three young children were involved in the crash.

4:55 p.m. – Two people go into an argument in the East Greenwich Square parking lot over a scratched car door. Police state in their logs that the incident resulted in a “minor scratch,” and both people agreed to leave the area.

Tuesday, November 7

3:11 p.m. – Police arrested an EG man, 71, for assault and disorderly conduct after he shoved a woman into a trash receptacle located outside the doorway of Main Street Convenience Store earlier that day. The woman had called the police, telling them she knew the man. The store’s owner provided EGPD officers with a video showing both the man and woman arguing and shoving each other in the doorway before the man pushed her into the trash cans.

6:35 p.m. – A caller told police he saw a woman on the ground next to Centerville Bank on Main Street wrapping a plastic barrier around herself and with a drink next to her. An officer found the woman was fine, was using the plastic to keep out of the rain, and that the “drink” was a carton of milk.

Wednesday, November 8

12:42 a.m. – Police officers pulled over a driver who was going 49 mph on Division Street near Sanctuary Drive. During routine checks, police also found the driver had no license. Police ticketed the driver for speeding and driving without a license, and they had the car towed.

2:51 a.m. – EGPD officers pulled another speeding car over on Division Street at Sanctuary Drive, this time allegedly doing 55 mph. Police later learned the license plate on the car belonged to another vehicle, and when asked, the driver said, “They told me I could do that,” according to a police report. In addition to the speeding ticket, police cited the woman for driving an unregistered vehicle, driving with a suspended license, operating a car without insurance, and improper evidence of vehicle registration. They also had the car towed.

8:49 a.m. – Two people argued at Greene Industries on Rocky Hollow Road after a crane damaged a tractor-trailer. One of the people involved called the police when the other approached him with a hammer. According to police, the man with the hammer was attempting to fix the damage. Police documented the incident for insurance purposes.

1:29 p.m. – Police arrested an EG man, 63, for disorderly conduct after he allegedly punched the driver’s side window of a woman’s car while she was waiting at the stop light on Middle Road and South County Trail. She told police the man was driving his car in front of her, went into the left lane as if to make a turn, and then followed behind her, giving her the middle finger. The woman also said the man screamed profanities at her while punching the window.

4:17 p.m. – EGPD officers arrested the 72-year-old EG woman involved in the incident at Main Street Convenience Store the day before for assault and disorderly conduct. Police allege the woman blocked the doorway trying to prevent the man from entering, shoved and kicked him, and then followed him into the store after he tossed her into the trash cans, continuing to argue with him.

Thursday, November 9

2:51 a.m. – A man with abdominal pains flagged down an EGPD officer near Our Lady of Mercy on Third Avenue. The officer ensured the man was taken to an emergency room and they checked the building to make sure it was secure, according to police logs.

11:06 a.m. – The construction superintendent of the Frenchtown Apartments project told EGPD officers 15 to 20 men showed up at the job site asking for work. This event followed multiple interactions the man had had with union representatives who inquired why there were no union workers on the job site, the superintendent said. The man wanted the incident documented as “he feels that the labor union members are attempting to intimidate him,” according to police.

11:47 p.m. – Police arrested an EG woman, 27, for two counts of domestic violence after she choked another woman in their home. The two began arguing over who would be using the space heater next and it grew until they started “shoving each other,” according to police. The woman who called the police said the other came up from behind her and “put her arm around her neck for a few seconds.” Police said the woman they arrested may have been intoxicated.

Friday, November 10

3:30 p.m. – An EG resident told police that someone used his credit card to rack up a $328.46 purchase at a gas station/restaurant in Toledo, Ohio, the previous day. The man did say he just returned from a trip to that city but that all he had done that day was travel to the airport. The establishment in Toledo told the man they do not keep records of transactions, and the Toledo PD told the man to file a report with EGPD first. The man told EGPD officers he would like to pursue charges if someone is found to have stolen his credit card details.

5:24 p.m. – Police responded to a small fire in a fire pit on Brookside Drive. EGPD officers advised the owner of the property about the town ordinances regarding open fires.

8:29 p.m. – An EGPD officer removed a dead deer from Post and Franklin roads.

Saturday, November 11

12:05 a.m. – Police arrested a Coventry woman, 34, for DUI and refusing to submit to a chemical test after they initially pulled her over for doing 47 mph on Division Street near Sanctuary Drive. Police said the woman’s breath smelled like alcohol, and she admitted to drinking three High Noon’s at her parent’s house. After failing multiple roadside sobriety tests, police arrested the woman and brought her back to the station, where she refused to take a breathalyzer test. In addition to the DUI charge, police cited the woman for speeding.

12:30 a.m. – EGPD officers arrested a Cranston woman, 42, for DUI and refusing to submit to a chemical test after pulling her over because she was driving 51 mph on Division Street. Officers noted the woman’s “bloodshot watery eyes” in their report, and wrote that she muttered, “I’m just trying to get home to my kids.” She later told police she “had a few” at Greenwich Bay Oyster Bar. EGPD officer said they had to help the woman out of the car to have her perform roadside sobriety tests, which she failed. Police arrested the woman and ticketed her for speeding, a laned roadway violation, and refusing to submit to a chemical test.

3:22 a.m. – EGPD officers moved a dead deer on Post Road near End Zone Pub & Grille to the side of the road and notified DEM.

2:42 p.m. – A Marlborough Street resident told police someone was in their driveway with their keys. The caller called back to say it was a false alarm; they had accidentally hit the automatic start on their keys.

6:31 p.m. – An EGPD officer “mule kicked” the door of a house on Eagle Lane because EG firefighters said the amount of CO inside the locked home was dangerous. Once inside, EGFD officials turned off the home’s furnace and opened windows. The officers at the scene said no one was home. Police also noted they were able to deadbolt the door again but that the door frame had been damaged by the officer’s kick.

7:30 p.m. – An EGPD officer shot and killed a deer that had suffered “severe injuries to its legs” on Frenchtown Road, according to a police report.

10:33 p.m. – Police arrested a Cranston man, 46, for DUI and refusing to submit to a chemical test after they caught him driving 48 mph on Division Street near Sanctuary Drive. While handing over his documents, police stated the driver said he was coming from a bar on Main Street where he had “just two tequila margaritas.” Police then asked the man to step out of the car and perform roadside sobriety tests, which he failed. At the scene, the man blew a preliminary breathalyzer number of .121. At the station, he refused to take a breathalyzer. In addition to the DUI charge, police cited the man for speeding and refusing to take a chemical test.

Sunday, November 12

4:49 p.m. – EGPD officers took a loose pitbull found by an EG resident on Duke Street to the North Kingstown Animal Hospital.

Monday, November 13

8:43 a.m. – A Ledge Road resident told police that a man in sweatpants tried to open the doors of his locked car in his driveway at 4 a.m. The man showed police video evidence of this, which included the man going into the car of a different Ledge Road resident. Police contacted the neighbor, who said nothing had been taken from the vehicle.

12:10 a.m. – EGPD officer arrested a Manville man, 47, for felony assault, conspiracy, and duty to render assistance regarding a stabbing incident that occurred in the area of King and Crop Streets the previous day.

3:43 p.m. – A man dropped two loaded magazines of 9mm ammunition while “he was climbing in the children’s area” of Go Play on South County Trail, according to a police report. A parent found the loaded magazines “in one of the play areas.” The man provided police with his concealed carry license, which they state is active. The man’s Glock 43X was secure in his car when he had carried the two loaded magazines in his pocket into Go Play. Representatives at the indoor playground told the man to leave but did not request a no-trespass order against him.

6:59 p.m. – A concerned citizen reported an argument in an apartment on Crop Street. The argument was so loud that neither person involved heard the police officers announcing themselves at the door, resulting in one EGPD officer having to “kick the door open,” according to the report. Police found out the two people were arguing because the resident wanted the other person “to stay because she needed help packing for her move at the end of the week.” The EG Housing Authority manager requested a no-trespass order be made against the man who had wanted to leave. He signed it, and “both parties agreed to separate for the night.”

7:18 p.m. – A Fifth Street resident told police that a truck was running its engine in the road outside of his home, and people were walking around with flashlights. When police showed up, the truck driver said he was running a generator to finish a landscaping project and was not violating any town ordinances. The driver then said that someone had “been giving me s*** about the noise” and pointed to a resident looking through a door window at the truck. The resident told police he’d been the one to call them because the truck was violating the noise ordinance. Police took a reading and determined it was not in violation. They told the resident that if he was going to complain about noise, he shouldn’t make “it sound like it is a suspicious personal call with people walking around the exterior” of his house.

9:18 p.m. – The owner of Low Key on Main Street asked police to issue a no-trespass order against a customer who returned to the bar after trying to light a cigarette inside the bar, repeatedly trying to get free drinks, and being thrown out. The owner said that the man felt entitled to free drinks because he said he worked at “the Division of Taxation.” The man signed the no-trespass order.

Tuesday, November 14

12:40 a.m. – Police arrested a Cranston man, 26, for DUI after they caught him speeding on Division Street near Sanctuary Drive. When asked to provide his information, the driver handed police his insurance card and driver’s license and then the car’s inspection paperwork before saying, “Is this what the registration would be, I don’t really know,” according to the report. Police said the driver had “bloodshot eyes” and that they could “smell a moderate odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath.” The man told police he had two glasses of wine at his friend’s condo. The man blew a .62-.66 in a preliminary breathalyzer test after failing roadside sobriety tests. Police state the man “was blocking” the test with his teeth. When asked if he had any narcotics that evening, he said, “yeah, I smoked part of a blunt tonight, I just had a puff, because I’m a lightweight.” Police arrested the man and took him to Kent Hospital, where he provided a blood sample. In addition to the arrest, police ticketed the man for speeding.