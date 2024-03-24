Police Log: Rabid Raccoons & DUIs 

Monday, March 11

11:09 a.m. – The animal control officer (ACO) called for police help on Liberty Street because of a possible rabid raccoon. The animal was foaming at the mouth, growling and hissing. Police shot the raccoon. According to the ACO, one of the resident’s two dogs had been in contact with the raccoon so the owner would be taking the pet to a vet for a rabies booster; both dogs would need to be quarantined at home for 45 days. The ACO took the dead raccoon to the NK Animal Hospital for testing.

2:17 p.m. – Someone dropped off a newish iPad found on the road near the Main Street Convenience Store. It was fully charged, in a black protective case, and password protected.

4:07 p.m. – A caller told police he was using a crosswalk to get across Main Street in the vicinity of 6th Avenue when a northbound driver did not yield.

Tuesday, March 12

12:45 a.m. – Police arrested a Foster man, 27, for driving while intoxicated after he was pulled over on Division Street for going 53 mph in a 35 mph zone. When police spoke with the man, it seemed as if he had been drinking. He told police he’d been at his girlfriend’s home and had had an espresso martini and a shot. Routine checks showed the car’s registration was for another car. The man took a preliminary breath test at the site which showed a blood alcohol level of .230 percent. Police found an open bottle of Boston Vodka behind the driver’s seat and an empty Smirnoff nip. He was taken into custody and blew a .204 and .203 at the station. He was given several R.I. Traffic Tribunal violations and a district court summons for the DUI. A friend came to pick him up.

7:48 a.m. – A caller complained about loud music coming from a house under construction on High Hawk. The foreman told police they would turn it down.

9:08 a.m. – Police gave a customer of Cumberland Farms on Post Road a no trespass order after the manager said he was asking other customers for money. He told police he just needed a little money for gas and called the manager crazy. The manager said this was not the first time the man had been there asking customers for money. The man signed the order and said he understood.

9:30 a.m. – Someone from Greenwich Bay Animal Hospital told the ACO they had examined a Great Pyrenees dog that had gotten in a fight with a raccoon the day earlier and had a small wound. The dog had a current rabies vaccine and got a booster on Monday; the ACO left a message for the dog’s owner that the dog needed to be kept quarantined for 45 days.

3:47 p.m. – A caller told police a man approached her while she sat in her car in the parking lot at 1000 Division and asked for money. She said no. Police found the man in front of another store – he said he needed bus fare. He was “dispersed.”

3:50 p.m. – Two callers told police an elderly man was asking for a ride home in the Main Street area. Police knew the man and gave him a ride home.

6:18 p.m. – A caller told police about a man and a woman in a blue sports car appearing to be checking mailboxes on Moosehorn Road. Police did not find the car.

Wednesday, March 13

2:30 p.m. – Someone from the EG Fireman’s Hall told police a male member had been making inappropriate comments to female employees and asked that the man be given a no trespass order.

6:30 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich woman, 31, for disorderly conduct after getting into a fight with her mother and sister, then allegedly kicking a horse her sister was riding.

Thursday, March 14

5:25 a.m. – Police are investigating two cars broken into on Cora Street. No other details were made available.

8:42 a.m. – A Fairfield Avenue resident told police her car had been rummaged through and a door left open. She said nothing of importance was taken.

2:01 p.m. – Police charged a Bronx, N.Y., man, 53, with passing bad checks and three other related charges – all felonies – for a Dec. 27 incident when he tried to cash a bad check at the Navigant Credit Union on Main Street. An employee recognized the man (he had been identified for doing the same thing at other R.I. banks) when he tried to cash a check for $4,200. She called 911 and tried to keep the man there by making small talk but the man left, got into a car and headed north on Main Street. The man was subsequently arrested elsewhere and was in the Adult Correctional Institutions when police issued the charges.

3:42 p.m. – The manager at Starbucks on Main Street asked police to issue a no trespass order to a customer after the customer attempted to go behind the counter after learning she could not have a larger cup. The manager said the customer was a regular and had been used to getting a larger cup and filling it with ice but company policy changed recently and that practice was no longer allowed. After the woman was told not to try to go behind the counter, the woman took a pen off the counter and threw it at one of the employees. When she wouldn’t calm down, the manager decided to call the police. Police gave the woman the form, she signed it and said she understood.

4:28 p.m. – Police cited a driver for operating a vehicle with a suspended registration after she was pulled over for going 50 mph on Post Road (a 35 mph area). Police cited her for speeding and the registration suspension and had the car towed to her residence.

Friday, March 15

12:47 p.m. – A Sycamore Drive resident told police there was what appeared to be a rabid raccoon in their backyard. Police used a rifle to shoot the animal.

Saturday, March 16

12:52 a.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich woman, 45, for driving while intoxicated after she allegedly hit a utility pole on Long Street and kept driving. A witness gave police the license plate number and police went to the woman’s home, where they found her standing next to the vehicle, which appeared damaged. Police said the woman’s breath smelled of alcohol and she was unsteady. They asked if she had been driving the car and she said she had. When police started asking more questions, the woman said she “wasn’t doing this,” and walked through the gate into her yard, then held the gate closed in an attempt to keep police from following. Two officers got through the gate and took hold of her wrists and she tried to resist. She was handcuffed and taken to the station where she refused to take a chemical breath test. She was given a court summons for the DUI and cited for resisting arrest, obstructing police, and refusing the test, as well as a citation for the accident.

10:26 p.m. – Police cited a man for driving with a suspended license after he was seen cutting a turn from Old Forge Road onto Main Street too wide, crossing over to the wrong side of track before correcting the mistake. Routine checks turned up the license violation. Police had his car towed to his residence.

11:43 p.m. – Police arrested a North Providence woman, 26, for driving while intoxicated after she was seen going 50 mph in a 35 mph zone on Division Street. She said she’d been working for St. Patrick’s Day. She told police she’d had one tequila and soda and “two puffs of weed.” At the station, she refused to take the breath test; police gave her a court summons for the DUI and traffic citations for speeding and the test refusal. A family member picked her up.

Monday, March 18

1:03 a.m. – Police arrested a Wakefield woman, 25, for driving while intoxicated after she was pulled over on Division Street for driving 50 mph in a 35 mph zone. She appeared to be drunk and told police she’d had a couple of drinks on Main Street. After failing field sobriety tests, the woman took a preliminary breath test, which registered .181 percent blood alcohol content. At the station, she refused the formal breathalyzer. Police gave her a court summons for the DUI and traffic tickets for speeding and refusing the test. A friend picked her up.