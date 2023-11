EG New’s Elizabeth McNamara and Joannie Hinman talk with Clouds Hill Museum President Anne Holst and Director Paul F. Miller about the Victorian-era Clouds Hill Museum on Post Road just up the road from East Greenwich (4157 Post Road). They also get to hear what holiday entertaining was when the house was first built in the late 1800s, as well as present day holiday activities at the house.

The podcast was recorded by Jesse Tolppa of Nova Pro Media.