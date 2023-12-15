Photos: EG’s ‘Holiday Extravaganza’

Above: Fog machines help give the laser lights something to appear against at Town Hall Dec. 9.

Downtown East Greenwich was filled to brimming Saturday evening, Dec. 9, for the annual tree lighting at Town Hall. The event – sponsored by the town and the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce – has grown in recent years, with the Extraordinary Rendition Band leading a parade to Town Hall, and everything from St. Luke’s choristers, two dance troupes (Providence Ballet and Konnect Dance Studio), a laser show and, of course, Santa.

On Sunday evening, a menorah was lit to celebrate Hanukkah.