Photos: EG’s ‘Holiday Extravaganza’

Above: Fog machines help give the laser lights something to appear against at Town Hall Dec. 9.
Downtown East Greenwich was filled to brimming Saturday evening, Dec. 9, for the annual tree lighting at Town Hall. The event – sponsored by the town and the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce – has grown in recent years, with the Extraordinary Rendition Band leading a parade to Town Hall, and everything from St. Luke’s choristers, two dance troupes (Providence Ballet and Konnect Dance Studio), a laser show and, of course, Santa.
On Sunday evening, a menorah was lit to celebrate Hanukkah.
Santa counts down to the lighting of the tree Saturday, Dec. 9, with Amelia O’Donnell, 8, and Town Councilors Mike Zarrella (in back) and Mark Schwager.
Hundreds of people came out for the arrival of Santa, the lighting of the tree, performances and a laser show at Town Hall Saturday, Dec. 9.
Members of the Providence Ballet perform in front of Town Hall Dec. 9.
The St. Celicia and Canterbury choirs of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at the 2023 tree lighting in front of Town Hall.
Nosson Laufer and others were undaunted by the rain Sunday, Dec. 10, enabling the light from a menorah at Town Hall to shine in celebration of Hanukkah. Photo courtesy of Rabbi Laufer
