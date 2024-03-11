Opinion: Transparency on Briggs-Boesch Is Needed

The Town Council should hold public hearings about the future of the town-owned farm

By Matthew Cancian

Currently, the McNiff family (owners of Pat’s Pastured) rent Briggs-Boesch on South Road from the town. The town proposes to increase the McNiffs’ rent and maintain the lease for only five years; the McNiffs argue that this is unsustainable for them. In lieu of this zero-sum formulation, I propose to donate $200,000 as a seed fund towards establishing an educational center on Briggs-Boesch that Kelly McNiff, a teacher, would donate much of her time to. I encourage the Town Council to hold public hearings to discuss this matter and arrive at a community-driven solution. Absent quick action, I worry that the town will miss a great opportunity to sustain local farming and expand community educational resources.

Since the last article about negotiations over Briggs-Boesch, there has been little progress on the matter. Generally, the town has stuck to their position, and the McNiffs have stuck to theirs. However, the town clearly holds all the leverage in this situation: if the McNiffs don’t sign the town’s lease, the town would be within their rights to evict the McNiffs. Without any dramatic change, I believe that the McNiffs will sign the town’s proposed lease and begin the process of leaving. Thus, five years from now, the McNiffs will be gone, the aging barns on the property will have collapsed, and the town would be on the hook to find new tenants and pay for structural repairs (or demolition), much less expand on what the property can offer to the community.

To avoid this undesirable future, I have proposed to donate $200,000 as a seed fund for a capital campaign to establish an educational center at Briggs-Boesch. There is a historic barn on the property that is collapsing; it needs to either be torn down and replaced or rehabilitated. The town’s proposed lease with the McNiffs would not address this problem. Alternatively, with my donation serving as a seed fund, the community could apply for grants and fundraise towards addressing the barn’s disrepair. This would then create the possibility of getting more community involvement with Briggs Boesch and the McNiffs.



The McNiffs would be able to support a nature center by providing teaching as part of a nonprofit they have already established. Kelly McNiff was a fourth-grade teacher before taking a break for her young children. Along with her sister (also a teacher), she has co-founded a nonprofit called “Farm and Forest Education Center.” They are ready to contribute their time towards providing pro bono community education; what they lack is a building to teach out of. This is where a community-based effort to rebuild or rehabilitate the barn comes in. This option would result in not only stability for our town’s green spaces, but an expansion of their benefits.

However, instead of engaging with the community to help adjudicate between possible ways to proceed, the Town Council continues to only discuss the matter in executive session.

In response to my proposal at Town Council meetings, the council has responded that this is a legal matter that they are not obligated to comment on. Although I am not a lawyer, it seems to me that they are correct. According to R.I. Gen. Law § 45-50-10 they do not have to hold land lease discussions in public. However, the law does not prohibit public hearings; it simply allows towns to hold negotiations without public input. I believe that excluding the public is the wrong choice and urge the Town Council to reconsider.

Holding public hearings is the best way to get community feedback on this matter. Our Town Council was swept into office based in part on their commitment to transparency in governance. Although the matter of Briggs-Boesch farm is relatively small in comparison to other concerns, I encourage the Town Council to show their commitment to transparency in matters small and large. Holding public hearings about the future of Briggs-Boesch farm will ensure that the town has heard the community’s voice before proceeding on this important matter. To show the Town Council that the community is interested in this matter, I encourage citizens to contact councilors in support of transparency on Briggs-Boesch.

Matt Cancian is a Marine veteran and MIT Ph.D. who conducts policy analysis as an associate professor at the Naval War College. These views are his own and do not reflect official positions of the Naval War College, Department of the Navy, or Department of Defense.