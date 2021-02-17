Obituary: Virginia Muriel Vaughn White, 98

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Virginia Muriel Vaughn White, 98, of Gooding, Idaho, passed away naturally at her home on February 11, following her brother, George Alton Vaughn, who died in 1984, and her husband for 47 years, Clarence Ernest White, of Lakeland, Fla., in 1993.



Born Jan. 6, 1923, at her home on Ayrault Road in East Greenwich, Virginia the daughter of Henry Milton Vaughn and Florence Ella King Vaughn. She graduated from the East Greenwich Academy in 1941.



Virginia met her husband, Clarence, at the Naval Air Station, Quonset Point, during World War II. Clarence was discharged after the war from the Naval Station in San Diego, Calif., debarking from his ship, the CV4 USS Ranger, where Virginia joined him. They married before returning to Rhode Island in 1945. Both retired from Federal Civil Service, Virginia as a purchasing agent for the Davisville Naval Construction Battalion, Quonset Point. Clarence retired from civil service in 1974 and also served as a special police officer for the East Greenwich police department.



In retirement, they moved to Lakeland, Fla. Virginia spent her final years in Gooding, where she played bingo at the Gooding Senior Center and resided at the DeSano Place for a number of years in between living with her son, David. Virginia is survived by her children, David E. White and his wife Laura Heller White of Gooding, Idaho; Audrey White Pyanowski of Gooding; and Elaine White Williams; son/grandson Randy Williams White; granddaughter Stacey A. White Pentilla and her husband John Pentilla of Meridian, Idaho; grandson Brian White; granddaughter Jennifer Lucas; granddaughter Geneva Pentilla of Boise, Idaho; grandson Devon McFarland of Meridian, Idaho, and grandson Colt S. B. White of Lakeland, Fla.



A local family service was held on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Demaray Funeral Service, Gooding Chapel. Cremation arrangements will follow the service. Virginia’s internment will reunite her with her husband at the Lakeland Memorial Gardens, Garden of the Good Shepherd, in Lakeland on a later date.



