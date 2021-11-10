Obituary: Virginia H. Cruickshank Amoroso, 89

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Virginia Hope Cruickshank Amoroso, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, November 8, at Hope Hospice. Born in Providence on March 3, 1932, Virginia was the daughter of the late Martha E. Chapman Cruickshank and Herman S. Cruickshank, and lived in East Greenwich most of her life.

Virginia was predeceased by her brother Kenneth Cruickshank, her sister Barbara Loughmiller, and her son, Eddie Amoroso. She leaves behind her loving husband of 70 years Edward Amoroso, her daughter Doreen Dove, two granddaughters: Brittany and Morgan, and her beloved cat, Evie.

Virginia was a proud member of the First Baptist Church since 1949. In high school, she was a cheerleader and an avid diver on the swim team. As a young mother, she continued her education and became a passionate dental assistant. She was appointed as the President of the Rhode Island Dental Assistant’s Association for many years. Later in life, she helped other young moms by caring for their children while they worked. One of her hobbies was crocheting, a skill passed down from her mother. She also enjoyed spending time with her husband in their peaceful backyard garden and she cherished frequent family gatherings in New Hampshire.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 12 at 12:00 PM at the Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich. A private burial will follow at Swan Point Cemetery in Providence. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church (30 Peirce Street, East Greenwich, RI, 02818) in Virginia’s name.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.