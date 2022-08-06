Obituary: Vincent N. DiStefano, 85

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Vincent N. DiStefano, 85, of Rhode Island; Harrison, Maine; and Naples, Florida, went to the Lord on August 2, surrounded by his family. Vincent was born on January 11, 1937, in New York City and was the husband for 62 years of the late Adele M. DiStefano and the son of the late James and Sally DiStefano.

Vincent earned his undergraduate and master’s degree in chemical engineering from New York University and worked for American Hoechst/Celanese Corporation in Rhode Island from 1970 until retiring in 1995. After retiring, he picked up his first paintbrush, discovered his love of art, and has since painted over 300 original pieces.

Vincent volunteered for countless organizations in Florida, Maine, and Rhode Island, including The Providence Preservation Society, where he gave educational house tours to students about historical architecture. His most cherished organization was the Immokalee Foundation in Florida, where he mentored and educated countless young men in high school. Vincent changed the lives of many even up to a few months before his passing. He loved classical music, playing bridge and bocce, and spending time with his family and many friends.

Vincent is survived by his children Linda M. Chenevert (Roger) of Maine, Carolyn A. Weedon (William) of East Greenwich, R.I., Vincent (Jr.) DiStefano of New York, brother Ronald DiStefano (Donna) of Florida, four grandchildren; Michael, Shannon, Emily, Joseph, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Vincent is predeceased by his two children, Joseph and Debra, and brother Raymond.

Vincent was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather and was deeply loved and will be greatly missed and is now reunited with the love of his life, Adele.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 360 Cowesett Road, Warwick, on Tuesday, August 9, at 11 a.m.; all are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Vincent’s name at the Immokalee Foundation at https://immokaleefoundation.org.

