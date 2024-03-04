Obituary: Vincent L. Rosano, Jr., 90

Loyal and patriotic

From the Hill Funeral Home Website

Vincent L. Rosano, Jr., passed away March 1, leaving behind his beloved wife of 32 years, Ely R. Catanzarite-Rosano; son Marc Catanzarite, Esq., and his wife Mellissa, grandsons Colton and Caleb, a sister Virginia Hanois and many cousins, including Frank and Patti. He was the brother of the late Michael Rosano.

He was born and raised in East Greenwich, the proud son of Vincent L. Rosano, Sr., an Italian immigrant, and Marguerite K. (Catanio) Rosano, a daughter of Italian Immigrants, enjoying a happy childhood there among family and friends, and in an era that molded a lifetime influence upon him. He attended and graduated from East Greenwich High School and, as an adult, the Community College of R.I. He loved sports, particularly the Boston teams. While in high school he played baseball, football, JV basketball, gym team and “Pond” hockey, “none of them very well.”

He joined the U.S. Navy in 1952, right out of high school, serving proudly and honorably until 1956. Upon returning to civilian life he remained loyal and patriotic to his country, supporting all who served the military and was often dismayed by those who displayed a lack of these values.

After his service, he worked briefly as a service station attendant and men’s clothing salesman before embarking upon a 15-year civil service career at the U.S. Naval Air Station, Quonset Point, where he worked for 8 years in IBM Data Processing and 7 as a professional firefighter.

During this time, Vincent was also a firefighter and life member of the East Greenwich Volunteer Fire Department, rising to the ranks of 1st lieutenant, acting captain and training officer. Many of the men he trained went on to successful officership careers as firefighters in other area communities, from which he drew a great sense of pride.

When Quonset Point closed in 1973, he moved on to a 25-year career with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Rhode Island. There he successfully rose from professional relations representative to manager, then director, of the Professional Relations Department. His efforts to work harmoniously with physicians, dentists and pharmacies while in these positions, became well known in the medical community.

Retiring in 1997, he lived quietly and happily devoted to “My Ely.”

The funeral service will be Wednesday, March 6, at 10 a.m., at the Hill Funeral Home, 882 Main St., East Greenwich. Burial with military honors will be in Glenwood Cemetery, East Greenwich. Calling hours at Hill on Tuesday, March 5, from 5 to 8 p.m.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Posted 3/3/24