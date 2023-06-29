Obituary: Ursula R. (Junker) Zenga, 96

Ursula R. (Junker) Zenga, 96, of East Greenwich, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, June 21. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph N. Zenga, Jr., for 65 years. Born on February 12, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Alisia Rocklister.

Ursula was born and raised in Chemnitz, Germany, where she lived with her mom and brother Vanna. Years later during the Korean War, she met her future husband, Joseph, who was stationed in Berlin, Germany, and served as a U.S. Army Sergeant 1st Class. Joseph was just smitten over Ursula. They were married on March 26, 1955, and returned to the United States to join the family business, Zenga’s Restaurant, where they eventually became sole owners. A few years later, they ventured out into the real estate world; this is where their great legacy and empire began. Ursula also worked at Just Things Clothing Store on Main Street in East Greenwich for a few years and would help her brother-in-law Bobby on his pizza trucks and concession stands at Goddard Park.

Ursula became the proud mother of four children. What a mom she was! She loved spending time with her family and took great pleasure in gardening, swimming in her pool, playing tennis, and singing in the German Choir for 15 years. She was an outstanding bowler in the North Kingstown Bowling League for over 30 years. Ursula also loved going to watch her husband Joseph in car races and owned several cars over the years. Seekonk Speedway, New London, Conn., and Waterville, Conn., served as places of great family fun for many years.



Ursula was full of life until a recent decline in her health. She was always ready to do something at any time. She loved to travel, attend Broadway shows, go to the movies, go out to lunch, dinner, or maybe both, mostly every day. Ursula loved coffee more than most, chocolates, and candy. She could eat her way through a box of chocolates in a week. Lobster rolls were another favorite, as well as hotdogs and pizza.



She was the strongest woman ever, and she was always happy and pleasant. Her strength to live life to its fullest and to carry on was amazing. Ursula was an inspiration to everyone. She never complained about anything and wanted to live to be 100. She would tell you that she never thought about her age and felt like she was 69 instead of 96.



We are certainly going to miss one of the greatest people on earth – our mother and grandmother. God bless you Mom! Now you are reunited with Dad. May you both continue your journey together in heaven.



Ursula is survived by her four beloved children, Joseph Zenga (Linda) of Florida, Christine Zenga of East Greenwich, David Zenga (Bruno) of West Warwick and Stephen Zenga (Ruby) of East Greenwich, her cherished grandson Nickolas J. Zenga, and her extended family member, Matt Benoit. She was the sister of the late Vanna Rocklitzer.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Monday, July 3, at 11 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Church, 360 Cowesett Road, Warwick. Interment will be private.

*** A Tribute to Our Mom***



If you could have ever been so lucky to know our mom,

you knew how beautiful, gentle, and kind she was.

She was like no other. She was really quite the mom.

Always there lending a hand, that’s why she was so grand.

No questions asked, there was never anything too much to ask,

She made things special with every little task.

Her heart was made of gold, so tender, kind & untold.

Never to utter a bad word, she was like a gentle humming bird.

I know of many sacrifices that she made – just to be the greatest grandmother, mother, and wife.



She always put her needs and wants aside just to make her family laugh and smile.

She was an angel, “Oh yes,” she was our mom and grandma. God bless.

Everything in her nature was to care and without her we cannot bear.

She was a breath of fresh air, so beautiful and fair.

We’re so sorry for any time we may have caused you pain, but through these little storms our love for you always remained.



When God created you for us, He created the very best because you were unlike all the rest.

Your heart was like a sweet garden of rare beauty – while your compassion for others just seemed to be your duty.

Now we say to you: “We Love You”

Thank you for all the things that you’ve always done

for all your children and your grandson.

Mom, you were a true treasure, that we will all keep in our hearts forever!

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

