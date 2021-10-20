Obituary: Susan McGrath Larcom, 58

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Mrs. Susan McGrath Larcom passed away October 18, after a long and difficult ordeal with cancer.

She was the wife of Robert Larcom, having recently celebrated 33 years of marriage. Born November 11, 1962 and raised in Marblehead MA, she was the daughter of the late Marilyn McGrath, née Downey, and Vincent McGrath. She was a 1980 graduate of Marblehead High School and earned a bachelor’s degree at Wheaton College in Norton, MA majoring in Art History and German. Later, at Bridgewater State University also in Massachusetts, Susan earned two Masters Degrees- one with a Major in in Special Education and the other in Reading. In these Masters programs, she never received less than an “A” grade. Susan taught Special Education at the Masie Quinn School in West Warwick for many years before becoming a program administrator creating Individual Education Programs with parents for children with special needs and/or abilities.

She was particularly proud of her work as a student advocate and maintained that all students have a right to develop to their maximum capabilities and believed, as an educator, it was her duty and responsibility to help make this happen. In addition to her husband Robert, Susan is survived by one daughter, Mary Vincent Larcom of Boston, MA, and two sons, Brendan Charles Larcom of Providence, and William Vincent Larcom of Kingfield, ME.

Susan was pre-deceased by her in-laws, Charlie and Helen Larcom of Morristown, NJ, and Phillip and Jeannie McGrath of Malden, MA. Susan is survived by one sister, Mary Jane McNamara, and one brother, William McGrath, with his wife, Kristen, all of Marblehead, MA. She is also survived by thirteen nieces and nephews and numerous cousins and in-laws, including Gregory and Teddy McNamara; Julia and Henry McGrath; Patrick, Megan, Erin, Ian, Chad, Beth, Courtney, Kris and Brian Larcom.

A memorial service will be celebrated on Saturday October 2, at 11:00 AM at the Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich. Burial will be private. Calling hours: Friday October 22, from 4:00-7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rhode Island Advocacy for Children in her name are appreciated.

