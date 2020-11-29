Obituary: Steven Casinelli, 67

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Steven Casinelli, 67, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 26, at the Vistas on the Trail, East Greenwich, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Providence, a son of the late Alfred and Tosca (Panciocco) Casinelli. Mr. Casinelli graduated from La Salle Academy and attended Providence College and played football for both. He was the CEO of Gennaro, Inc. In addition to his success in the jewelry business he served on the board for St. Mary’s Home for Children in Providence. He was passionate about boxing and always dreamed of opening a boxing school to train young athletes. Steven loved to travel and go on adventures, but his favorite place to be was his home in Ft. Lauderdale. Steven loved living life to the fullest and his humor and quick wit was contagious. He and his beloved friends adored each other and his family was everything to him.

Steven is survived by his former wife and mother of his children, Beverly (Porcaro) Casinelli of North Kingstown; loving children Stefanie C. Taylor of Providence, and Beverly Casinelli and Michael Casinelli, both of North Kingstown; his dear siblings Alfred Casinelli of N.C., Tosca Casinelli of Florida, and Dante Casinelli of East Greenwich; and his cherished grandchildren Zachary and Jaxson Taylor.

His funeral and burial will be private. Visiting hours and flowers are respectfully omitted in lieu of this please make a donation in Steven’s name to Dana Farber. You can leave an online condolence at the Nardolillo Funeral Home website HERE.