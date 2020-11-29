Obituary: Steven Casinelli, 67

by | Nov 29, 2020

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com. Put “obituary” in the subject line. 

Steven Casinelli, 67, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 26, at the Vistas on the Trail, East Greenwich, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Providence, a son of the late Alfred and Tosca (Panciocco) Casinelli. Mr. Casinelli graduated from La Salle Academy and attended Providence College and played football for both. He was the CEO of Gennaro, Inc. In addition to his success in the jewelry business he served on the board for St. Mary’s Home for Children in Providence. He was passionate about boxing and always dreamed of opening a boxing school to train young athletes. Steven loved to travel and go on adventures, but his favorite place to be was his home in Ft. Lauderdale. Steven loved living life to the fullest and his humor and quick wit was contagious. He and his beloved friends adored each other and his family was everything to him.

Steven is survived by his former wife and mother of his children, Beverly (Porcaro) Casinelli of North Kingstown; loving children Stefanie C. Taylor of Providence, and Beverly Casinelli and Michael Casinelli, both of North Kingstown; his dear siblings Alfred Casinelli of N.C., Tosca Casinelli of Florida, and Dante Casinelli of East Greenwich; and his cherished grandchildren Zachary and Jaxson Taylor.

His funeral and burial will be private. Visiting hours and flowers are respectfully omitted in lieu of this please make a donation in Steven’s name to Dana Farber. You can leave an online condolence at the Nardolillo Funeral Home website HERE.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! Special incentive: Donations received through Dec. 31, 2020, will be matched by the Institute for Nonprofit News. We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe

Latest Streaming

 

Archives

18 Prospect St.
East Greenwich, RI 02818
401.749.3115

editor@eastgreenwichnews.com

Follow Us

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

DONATE TODAY

Proud member of

© East Greenwich News. All rights reserved.

Thank you to our Sponsors and Sponsor Advertisers!

ALL DONORS & SPONSORS