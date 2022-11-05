Obituary: Shirley E. Graves, 89

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Shirley E. (Potter) Graves 89, passed away peacefully on November 2. She was the wife of the late Ralph L. Graves. Born in Clayville, NY, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Elizabeth (Haggerty) Potter.

Shirley was the strong matriarch of the family, as well as a loving, caring, and incredible mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Shirley lived in East Greenwich and Coventry prior to moving to Warwick in 2021. She had worked for Jordan Marsh which became Macy’s for over 20 years. She like all sports, she was an avid New England Patriots and New York Yankee fan. She was a faithful and loyal hockey grandma. She was known to drive her beloved grandchildren to rinks all around the state, and never missed a game. She brought out the best in everyone she touched. She loved gardening; spending time working in her yard, even mowing her own lawn for many years, despite the aches and pains it would create. Her devotion to her family was undeniable and showed us the importance of supporting your family first; she lived her life selflessly doing so.

She was the mother of Warren Graves and his wife, Amy; Robert Graves; Richard Graves, and his wife Pamela; Deborah Graves and the late David Brais; Caroline Antos and her husband, Albert, and Sharon Trask and her husband, Paul Trask Jr. She was the grandmother of James, Sam, Robert, Mariana, Kelsey, Bob, Christine, James (Jr.), Paul III, Katelyn, Vicky, Jen, and the late Stacy, as well as and great-grandmother of Owen, Lincoln, Bella, Natalie, and Emma.

Her funeral service will be held on Monday November 7, at 11:30 a.m. at Carpenter Jenks Funeral Home in West Warwick. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 6, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Burial will be in Rhode Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley’s name may be made to support a Childrens’ Therapeutic horseback riding program at Yellow Horse Equine.

An online condolence can be left with the Carpenter Jenks Funeral Home HERE.