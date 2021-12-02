Obituary: Seth P. Wilson, 51

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Seth Wilson, 51, passed away on November 24, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

He was an enthusiastic coach and supporter of his son’s passion for lacrosse and hockey through organizations like RI Bull Dogs Lacrosse and Saints Hockey. Seth was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends, and most recently with his son. He was the very best example of a husband, father, friend and human being.

Born June 7, 1970, and raised in Horseheads, NY, Seth met his wife while attending Syracuse University before settling in Rhode Island.

He was employed by Seascape Lawncare for 28 years, where he was the Director of Marketing and managed the Christmas Décor division, spreading joy through holiday lighting. He was a coach for the RI East Greenwich Youth Organization, a member of the East Greenwich Rotary and the Buckhorn Hunting Club in New York.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Jennifer Wilson (Wilkinson); son, Jacob Wilson; in-laws, James and Cheryl Wilkinson; sister-in-law, Catherine Giusti and her husband, Domenic; brother-in-law, James Wilkinson, Jr.; beloved nieces and nephews, Abigail and Madeline Wilkinson and Andrew, Luke and Charlotte Giusti; sister, Amy Stronks (Wilson); countless cherished friends throughout RI and NY, and extended family in Illinois.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Seth’s Funeral Service on Thursday, December 2, at 1:00 PM in The Historic Chapel at Swan Point Cemetery in Providence, RI, followed by interment in the cemetery. Visitation was held held on Wednesday, December 1, in the Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home in West Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the following organizations in memory of Seth Wilson to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P. O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.