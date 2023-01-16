Obituary: Sally W. (Shih) Lac 石焕芬, 80

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Sally W. (Shih) Lac 石焕芬, 80, of East Greenwich, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Of Chinese descent, she was the daughter of the late Tuyen Thach 石泉 and Binh Lu 呂冰. She was the beloved wife of Ming Lac 駱國明 for 50 years.

Sally was a proud licensed nurse and midwife at the Taiwan Provincial Women’s Hospital in Taipei. During her storied career, she delivered hundreds of babies and provided dedicated care to countless new families.

She immigrated to Columbus, Ohio, in 1973 before moving to East Greenwich in 1985. There she found her greatest happiness raising her family in the warm home she created. Sally was a completely selfless mother who always put her family above herself.

In addition to her husband, Sally is survived by her daughters Daisy Nice Lac 駱乃詩 (Emmanuel), Anne Fang Lac 駱乃安 (Peter), and her son Lawrence Ming Lac 駱乃偉 (Tessa); her six grandchildren Kai Lac Roble, Lily Anne Karacas, James Peter Karacas, Penny Lin Karacas, Vera Kay Lac and Dean Lawrence Lac. She is also survived by her six siblings, five half-siblings, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews across the world in Taiwan, Australia, Canada, France, Hong Kong and throughout the United States.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 16, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick. A Catholic prayer service and family remembrances will immediately follow at 12 p.m.

Flowers are welcome. Or if you wish to make a memorial donation, you may do so to the American Red Cross.

You can leave an online condolence at the Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home website HERE.