Obituary: Rose Mele-Talley, 83

Rose F. Mele-Talley, 83, passed away at home August 13, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late John Talley and John Mele. Born in Waterbury, Conn., on June 21, 1938, she was the daughter of the late August and Mary (Scavone) Pistarelli.

Rose retired from the East Greenwich branch of Citizens Bank, after working for more than 30 years. She enjoyed her motorhome and traveling with friends across the United States, was a Patriots fan, loved going out to dinner and watching her grandchildren grow.

She is survived by her son Anthony J. Mele and his wife, Paula; daughter, Denise M. Hager, and her husband, Christopher; stepdaughter, Christine Talley; grandchildren Jordan Mele, Ashley, Emily, and Jacquelyn Hager; and great grandson, Parker Tiffany.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday, Aug. 19 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church in East Greenwich. Visitation prior to Mass from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Hill Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Ann’s Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be to Hope Hospice.

