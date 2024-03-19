Obituary: Ronald L. St. Pierre, 69

Radio legend and mentor to many

From the Hill Funeral Home website

Ronald L. St. Pierre passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 11. He was 69.

Ron grew up in the Darlington neighborhood of Pawtucket where he began his career in media at the Pawtucket Times as a “paperboy.” He graduated from St. Raphael Academy in 1973, attended Rhode Island College and graduated from Grahm Junior College in 1975 where he was goalie of the hockey team.

As they say, the rest is history. His 40+ year broadcasting career started at WNRI in Woonsocket in 1977. Also in the mid-’70s he was a weekend cameraman at WJAR-TV and also interned in the newsroom. He met his wife Patti at WJAR on the fifth floor of The Outlet.

Ron went on to become program director at WHJJ in the 1980s where he recruited Buddy Cianci as an on-air host for the first time following the mayor’s first departure from City Hall due to legal problems. Ron also worked at WPRI12 anchoring weekend sports for over five years.

Moving to WPRO in 1988 he switched its format from music to news/talk. Ultimately he became President/General Manager of the station. He then served with WBZT/WKGR in West Palm Beach, WABC in New York, coming back to WPRO in 1997. Because of Ron, Buddy Cianci came back as a talk show host on WPRO in 2007 after his time at Ft. Dix with Ron as his co-host.

In 2013 he became the morning drive host for seven years at WHJJ, retiring in 2020. Most recently he hosted a podcast “Ron and Jen’s Great Escape” with longtime friend Jen Brien.

In 2010 he was inducted into the R.I. Radio Hall of Fame. Another proud accomplishment that year was coming home with the mirror ball trophy winning the Dancing With the Stars of Mentoring celebrity dance fundraiser for R.I. Mentoring Partnership with his quick step. In 2017 he was inducted into the Pawtucket Hall of Fame.

He was a baseball fanatic, celebrity chef wannabe, half marathon runner, 3 Stooges aficionado, and accordion player. He played hockey in his younger years with the Lice Club and softball with Skyway Construction in Pawtucket. He loved Randy Newman, Leon Redbone, ELO and of course “Festivus” where he could air his grievances yearly. He was a friend to many and mentor to hundreds and he will be sorely missed.

He leaves his beloved wife of 41 years Patti (Kozij), sister Janet (St. Pierre) Somerville and her husband Bill, niece Jill (Somerville) Roberts and nephew Jeffrey Somerville. And his lab Hazel.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, March 26, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main Street. In lieu of flowers donations in Ron’s name can be made to the RISPCA, 155 Plan Way, Warwick, RI 02886 or rispca.org.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Posted 3/19/24